Police personnel have rescued an abuse victim who was captured in viral video and made two related arrests

The suspects, Issah Morro, 58, and Suleman Abdul Rashid, 27, allegedly punished the boy for stealing GH¢200

The two men are in police custody, and authorities have vowed to take action against anyone else involved in the incident

Police have rescued the 12-year-old abuse victim captured in a viral video while arresting the two men with him.

The two suspects, Issah Morro, 58, and Suleman Abdul Rashid, 27, had restrained the boy and were beating him for allegedly stealing GH¢200.

A uoung Ghanaian man in the Western Region receives a harsh punishment for allegedly stealing GH¢200.00. Photo credit: UGC.

The troubling incident occurred at the New Ankasa community near Elubo in the Western Region of Ghana.

Sources indicate that the victim was put through the ordeal by the two after a coconut vendor had complained of his missing GH₵200.

The vendor suspected the 12-year-old had stolen the money.

Suspects in police custody

Several passersby stood by, looking on while the boy screamed for assistance. The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Ghana police arrests the suspects who assaulted the young man in the Western Region. Photo credit: UGC.

Superintendent of Police at the Public Affairs Unit, Olivia Adiku, said the suspects would be processed for court, adding that anyone seen in the video to have played a role in the incident would also be dealt with.

In a press release issued on June 24, 2025, by the Western Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, it was mentioned that the victim had received medical attention and was handed over to his father.

The command has also assured the safety of the public, and urged people to report any suspicious or harmful behaviour promptly to the nearest police station.

Police hunts another suspect in Western North

Meanwhile, the police are also hunting for asuspect linked to a robbery at Sefwi Abrokefe in the Western North Region has reportedly escaped from custody.

The fugitive, identified as Bright Tetteh, also known as Kofi Y2K, was arrested on September 23, 2024.

He is accused of robbing victims of their valuables, which included various mobile phones and gold concentrate.

Police arrest 106 suspects over post-election disturbances

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested nine suspects linked to the arson attack on the Electoral Commission (EC) office at Ayensuano in the Eastern Region.

This brought the total number of persons arrested as a result of the reported post-election violence to 106 so far.

The attack on the Ayensuano EC office was one of several violent incidents following the December 7, 2024, elections.

The police said all 106 persons would be made to face justice and were being taken through due legal processes.

