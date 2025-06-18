The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) issued a warning against pounding fufu in flooded homes after a recent trend

Severe flooding on May 18, 2025, hit parts of Greater Accra, claiming four lives and displacing over 3,000 residents

In response to the floods, the GNFS has been educating the public on flood safety and urging residents to avoid dangerous activities during floods

In the wake of severe flooding that recently hit parts of Accra, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has issued a stern warning to residents about the dangers of pounding fufu in flooded homes

The GNFS officer's warning comes after a concerning video surfaced online. In the video, a group of women were pounding and preparing fufu in their kitchen, despite the floodwaters rising inside their home.

The video quickly trended, sparking widespread comments and opinions from Ghanaians. The fire service officer also saw the video online.

Officer warns against pounding fufu in flood

YEN.com.gh had also reported that the heavy rainfall on Sunday, May 18, 2025, triggered flash floods across parts of Greater Accra, causing severe damage. The flood was reported to have claimed the lives of four individuals.

The downpour, which measured 132.20 mm (5.2 inches), led to widespread flooding, with thousands of homes submerged. According to reports, over 3,000 residents, especially at Kwadwo Sheldon's estate, were displaced.

As the rainy season approaches, the Ghana National Fire Service has been actively working to raise awareness about the dangers of flooding.

In a video shared recently, a GNFS officer cautioned the public against engaging in everyday activities like pounding fufu when their homes are flooded.

“We are pleading with you, if you are in your area or at home, and you see that the water is about to flood, move away from there quickly,” the officer advised. “Go find a place on a hill, or a place that is elevated, or a place where you can find refuge.”

The officer continued, stressing that standing in floodwaters, particularly while carrying out kitchen activities like pounding fufu, is highly unsafe.

"We don’t want to see any Ghanaian who, when the water is flooding, is standing in it pounding fufu. It is not safe," he added. “If you can, go to a place that is dry. If you get on a bridge or on a hill and stand there, that place is what we call a safe haven.”

This warning from the GNFS comes as part of their ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of flooding in Ghana, especially during the rainy season.

In the past months, the GNFS has been actively involved in public education campaigns aimed at encouraging residents to prepare for the worst.

They have also conducted simulation exercises, secured rescue equipment, and worked alongside local communities to desilt gutters and drains—actions that are vital in preventing blockages and reducing the risk of floods.

Vendor loses source of income in flood

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian food vendor has lost her source of income after floodwaters swept away her kiosk. The incident occurred following hours of heavy rain in parts of the country on Sunday, May 18, 2025, leaving the kiosk floating on the water.

In a video shared online, a man recording the scene was heard lamenting, "Our restaurant is going. The restaurant is going."

