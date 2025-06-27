Ibrahim Mahama had an awkward encounter with a stranger at his sister Hawa Mahama Agyemang's late mother-in-law's burial service

The businessman embarrassed the man over his utterances during his arrival with an associate at the venue for the service

Ibrahim Mahama's interaction with the stranger has triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama attended his sister Hawa Mahama Agyemang's late mother-in-law, Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Ibrahim Mahama fumes and blasts a man during his arrival at his sister’s mother-in-law’s burial service on Friday, June 27, 2025. Photo source: @ghbrain

First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama, Communications Minister Sam Nartey George and his wife, Vera George, and the founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, were among numerous dignitaries who attended the service to commiserate with the deceased's family.

Ibrahim Mahama blasts man at burial service

At the late Madam Dorah Okyere Akosah's burial service, an unfortunate incident happened between Ibrahim Mahama and a man during the businessman's arrival.

The businessman, sporting an all-black outfit, arrived with an associate at the premises of the burial service in an expensive black Brabus 800.

As Ibrahim Mahama and his associate made their way into the church, they encountered the man who had converged at the premises and awaited their arrival to formally welcome them to the service.

However, the man's gesture was not received as the Engineers and Planners CEO questioned his reasons for leaving the church building to wait for him outside.

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama scolds Appiah Stadium in front of Sir Sam Jonah. Photo source: @the1957news

Ibrahim Mahama angrily ignored the man's handshake and scolded him before joining his sister, Hawa Mahama Agyemang, and others for the burial service.

The incident came as no surprise, as the businessman has always kept a low profile at public events despite his vast wealth and fame. He has previously chided unknown individuals who informally approach him publicly.

Ibrahim scolds mourner at Dumelo's father's funeral

On March 8, 2025, Ibrahim Mahama attended the funeral service of John Dumelo's late father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Senior, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church.

President John Dramani Mahama's younger brother exchanged pleasantries with his good friend and CEO of Cocobod, Dr Randy Abbey, at the entrance of the church after the service ended.

As he attempted to enter his car and leave, a middle-aged mourner clad in black cloth called the business mogul Godfather, a remark that drew his attention.

Ibrahim Mahama scolded the mourner as he shouted, "Mongyai rough," a warning to the man to stop misbehaving.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama blasting the man at the burial service is below:

Reactions to Ibrahim's incident at burial service

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abdullah Abdul Mumin commented:

"A poor man will be saying, 'Do you know who I am?' If you don't know, ask.😅."

kofixgee19 said:

"He’s trying to tell him he’s just like him, so there’s no need for them to wait for his arrival before entering the church. I love his personality."

Alhaji Mosqui wrote:

"Papa, please don't say you are nobody. 😎 You are somebody paaa in Ghana here 🙏🙏. God bless you more. 👏 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Ibrahim Mahama chides Appiah Stadium

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Mahama chided Appiah Stadium as he attended the opening day of the Mining in Motion Summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra with Sir Sam Jonah on June 2, 2025.

The businessman gave a stern warning to his biggest supporter as he complained about being ignored by Sir Sam Jonah.

Ibrahim Mahama's incident with Appiah Stadium garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

