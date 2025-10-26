The elder siblings of John and Ibrahim Mahama were present at their sister's mother-in-law's final funeral rites in the Ashanti Region

In a video, the older Mahama siblings were seen engaging in friendly interactions with their family members and supporting their sister

Their sighting at the final funeral rites event marked a rare public appearance for John and Ibrahim Mahama's elder brothers

The elder brothers of President John Dramani Mahama and businessman Ibrahim Mahama have made a rare public appearance.

John and Ibrahim Mahama’s elder brothers make a rare public appearance at a family funeral. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Tina News GH

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, the final funeral rites for the late Madam Dora Okyere Akosa (Yaa Asantewaa), the mother-in-law of Ibrahim Mahama's sister, Mrs Hawa Mahama Agyemang, were held at the Presbyterian School Park, Jamasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Julius Debrah, rapper Edem, Osei Kwame Despite, Sammy Kufuor, Selassie Ibrahim, First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama, Sophia Ackuaku, Bishop Salifu Amoako, and others, attended the solemn event.

President John Dramani Mahama and his younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama, also travelled from Accra to the Ashanti Region for the final funeral rites.

Mahama's elder brothers attend family funeral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the brothers of John and Ibrahim Mahama were seen arriving at the funeral service to support their sister and her husband as they bid farewell to her mother-in-law, Madam Dora Okyere.

Alfred Mahama, his sibling, whose name is unknown, and a female acquaintance were seen shaking hands with Mrs Lordina Mahama, Julius Debrah, and other attendees who were observing the activities at the final funeral rites from their seats.

The older Mahama brothers were later escorted to their seats before later joining their sister as she read an emotional tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Their sighting at the funeral service marked a rare public appearance for the older siblings, who have stayed out of the limelight despite their connections to President John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama.

The videos of John and Ibrahim Mahama's elder brothers' rare public appearance are below:

Mahama's brothers attend sister's mother-in-law's one-week

In June 2025, John and Ibrahim Mahama's elder brothers attended the one-week observation of their sister Hawa Agyemang's mother-in-law's one-week observation.

John and Ibrahim Mahama’s senior brothers attend their sister’s mother-in-law’s one-week observation on Friday, June 27, 2025. Photo source: @tinababy_gh, @officialjdmahama/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a video, Alfred and Peter Mahama were spotted exchanging pleasantries with the attendees of the funeral service, including the deceased's family members and traditional leaders, after they arrived at the venue.

The older Mahama brothers beamed with a smile as they conversed with Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe before sitting and observing the funeral rites.

The video of Alfred and Peter Mahama attending their sister's mother-in-law's funeral service is below:

President Mahama interacts with persons with disabilities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama interacted with some persons with disabilities after his government launched an educational initiative for them at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

In a video, the president stopped to take photos with them as he and his associates departed from the event venue.

President John Dramani Mahama's interaction with the individuals at the event triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh