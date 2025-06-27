The funeral of the late Philipa Frimpong, popularly known as Yaa Baby, is set to come off on July 5 in Kumasi

Yaa Baby's funeral will be missed by her alleged killer and boyfriend, who has reportedly been refused bail

A video of her friends and sympathisers busily preparing for the D-day has surfaced on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The family of Philipa Frimpong, aka Yaa Baby, is looking to bury their deceased daughter on July 5, 2025. A video capturing the mood of sympathisers in the deceased's local community ahead of the funeral has surfaced on social media.

Yaa Baby Funeral: Friends Parade With Poster Of GH Kobby's Girlfriend Ahead Of Burial

Source: TikTok

Apatrapa, where Yaa Baby's funeral will be held, has been thrown into a state of mourning.

A group of sympathisers were captured hoisting Yaa Baby's funeral posters at vantage points.

The deceased girl's friend, [blackgiantgirl] on TikTok, shared the video, courting significant sympathy from netizens who have been following the events unfolding after Yaa Baby's death.

GH Kobby, Yaa Baby, Obolo and another individual whose name has been given as Michael Kabutey were on a social visit to Yeji, where the alleged shooter previously stayed for his community service while attending the University of Development Studies (UDS).

What was supposed to be a friendly social visit turned awry when GH Kobby fetched his firearm from their vehicle and loaded it in full view of others present, as per a witness account.

Before anyone could intervene, a gunshot rang out, fatally wounding Yaa Baby. She was rushed to the St. Mathias Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival.

According to Yaa Baby's relatives, who spoke in an interview after her death, they had no knowledge about their daughter's whereabouts.

The poor mother of Yaa Baby, who was an only child, poured her heart out.

Yaa Baby's friend to miss her funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GH Kobby's friend Kojo Emmanuel aka Obolo, has opened up about his ordeal in prison after his arrest on June 10, 2025.

During a recent live TikTok interaction with fans, Obolo expressed his gratitude towards his supporters and explained why he wouldn't be able to attend his deceased friend Yaa Baby's funeral.

Obolo was among the three persons arrested in connection with Yaa Baby's death.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh