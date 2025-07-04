An Ahafo Goaso market woman lamented the economic hardship she and her colleagues are experiencing under the Mahama-led administration

The market woman showed her support for NPP, recounting how her business was booming under Nana Akufo-Addo's administration

According to her, since Mahama took over the reins, she has not been able to eat well, and can only afford banku

A Ghanaian market woman has voiced her concerns with the National Democratic Congress-led government, claiming that the current administration has not done enough to ease the cost of living, throwing her and other Ghanaians into hardship.

In a video circulating on social media, the market woman, whose names were not immediately disclosed, slammed the current government, seemingly dismissing the economic gains some Ghanaians claim to have observed under its leadership.

During the street interview with media outlet, RaphTvO, the market woman breathed fire, asserting that if she had the opportunity to go back into the past, she would elect the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lead the nation.

Market woman prefers NPP to NDC

According to her, she prefers the NPP because she never had to pay school fees for her children when the previous administration was in power.

She claimed that businesses, including hers, were thriving under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The lady particularly made the argument that she never took out a loan over the course of the former Head of State's tenure.

She disclosed that she has been struggling to afford proper meals, as the only food she could afford is Banku, a popular Ghanaian dish made from a fermented mixture of corn and cassava dough.

In her words:

"Ghana is going through serious hardships. The current government is not helping. We prefer the NPP because we didn’t pay school fees under their administration, and our businesses were booming even without taking loans.”

“Under the NDC, nothing has been reduced, and we are now struggling to afford proper meals; we’re just eating banku every day."

Reactions to market woman blasting NDC gov't

YEN.com.gh has collated reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Gen_Buhari_ commented:

"Life is unbearable, kenkey, which I used to buy for GH¢3 is now GH₵7. Hmmm, may God save us."

@1BongoIdeas wrote:

"It’s always these people. It’s always them."

@AIbraAddo sarcastically wrote:

"I keep saying Mahama should treat Ghanaians like Nana Addo did. Borrow too much, take inflation back to 50, etc. Ghanaians don’t deserve a good leader."

@JackB_87 commented:

"People who are on the ground understand what this woman is saying... So, don't sit on social media and fanfool yourself. People are going through hardship."

Woman accuses NPP loyalists of price increases

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian market woman accused NPP diehards of sabotaging the current government by refusing to reduce the prices of their goods.

The woman stated that, despite the Cedi strengthening against the dollar, some traders, purported to be NPP loyalists, chose to increase the prices of their goods.

She also alleged that NPP members in Nkroful replaced NDC-aligned tollbooth workers with their members after the elections.

