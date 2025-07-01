Suzy Pinamang, the SDA SHS student who got shot in the face, has regained her sight after a successful surgery sponsored by Ibrahim Mahama

The brother of the young lady took to his TikTok page to express his gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for the support

Netizens who saw Suzy's brother's video were delighted, and some advised him not to return to Ghana

Suzy Pinamang's elder brother, who travelled with her abroad for her eye surgery, has expressed his gratitude by praising renowned Ghanaian businessman and brother of the President, Ibrahim Mahama.

In a video, the young man thanked Mr. Mahama for sponsoring his sister's treatment and highlighted the immense kindness he has shown to their family.

Suzy Pinamang's elder brother praises Ibrahim Mahama for supporting her eye surgery, warming many hearts online. Image source: Ibrahim Mahama

He described Ibrahim Mahama as "God sent" and commended his generosity and unwavering support during their time of need.

He claimed Ibrahim Mahama was not a politician. He is a vessel being used by God to save the lives of many.

Suzy's brother's praises come after her eye surgery. It was recently announced that Suzzy Pinamang had undergone successful eye surgery in the United Kingdom.

Suzy's life took a drastic turn when she was accidentally shot by a classmate at the SDA SHS in Bantama. The incident resulted in her losing her sight instantly, leaving her with no hope of regaining it.

She frequently cried on social media, pleading with compassionate Ghanaians to come to her aid and help her regain her sight.

MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, promised to help her regain her sight; however, later, Ibrahim Mahama stepped in and covered the expenses of her treatment abroad.

Suzy's recent video shows that she has regained her sight. She was captured in a new video walking without any support while going shopping. Her video warmed the hearts of many social media users.

In the latest development, Suzy's brother took to his TikTok page to celebrate Ibrahim Mahama for the support he's offered his family.

Watch the video of Suzy's brother singing Ibrahim Mahama's praises below:

Ghanaians advise Suzy's brother as he praises Ibrahim

Ghanaians have offered advice to Suzy Pinamang’s brother following his sister’s surgery. Many in the comments section suggested that his life had improved since moving abroad and urged him not to return.

They encouraged him to ask Ibrahim Mahama for support, so he could settle abroad and start a new life there instead of returning to Ghana.

@User6484761703227 wrote:

"My brother, I would advise you to stay there, work and feed home. If you make a mistake and come back to Ghana, you will start all over again."

@Agbee wrote:

"Please let her stay there ooooo cuz Ghana hard."

@RICKENN MEDIA wrote:

"My humble plea to Mr Ibrahim Mahama, let this girl school over there because she has missed out a lot in her academic calendar."

@Maxwell wrote:

"Don't come back. Seen how the girl has changed in just a few months?"

Netizens sing Ibrahim and John Mahama's praises

Others continued to shower praises on Ibrahim Mahama in the comments section of the now-viral post.

@Lieutenant Survival wrote:

"To His Excellency President John Mahama, His Honourable Brother Mr Ibrahim Mahama, with long healthy life and Power safety."

@Berngeemood wrote:

"The girl make fresh o😂🥰 Aberg I go get her number."

Source: YEN.com.gh