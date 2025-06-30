Suzy Pinamang, the SDA SHS student who got shot in the face by her classmate, has regained her sight

Suzy and her older brother took to social media to share the exciting news following months of eye surgery treatment abroad

In a recent video, Suzy was seen with a lovely pair of glasses as she beamed with excitement after her treatment

Suzy Pinamang, the SDA SHS student who was the victim of a shooting incident, has warmed many hearts on social media as she flaunts her new pair of glasses following a successful eye surgery.

The second-year Senior High School (SHS) student, who tragically lost her sight after being shot by a schoolmate, has now regained her vision, and her latest videos show her living life like nothing happened.

Suzy’s ordeal began when she was shot by a fellow student, an incident that left her blind and in excruciating pain.

However, her story took a turn for the better after a series of events led to her receiving medical assistance.

Initially, Hon Asenso Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, promised to support her recovery. However, it was businessman Ibrahim Mahama who later stepped in to ensure that Suzy received the necessary treatment abroad.

After undergoing surgery, Suzy’s sight was successfully restored, and her recent videos have been nothing short of inspiring.

In an online video, Suzy can be seen wearing a stylish pair of glasses, looking radiant and confident.

She beamed with excitement as she sat behind her elder brother, who could not help but eulogise Ibrahim Mahama.

Suzy's smile in the video speaks volumes about her gratitude for the second chance at life she has received.

Watch the video of Suzy Pinamang's radiant look in a pair of glasses below:

Netizens hail Suzy's latest look in glasses

The video of Suzy wearing a pair of glasses has left many netizens drooling. Many praised her and claimed she had grown more beautiful after her eye surgery.

Another group also commended Ibrahim Mahama for the immense support he offered Suzy and her family after the shooting incident.

@Joe wrote:

"I think this Ibrahim is supposed to our next president."

@Kwabena Amoako Gigz wrote:

"Some people would rather give the money to their daughters to paint overheads instead. Aban papa ne nipa papa aba."

@Felicious fast food wrote:

"She's prettier than before."

@Maame tee papabi wrote:

"Come home oo 🍐 pear aba."

@Maxwell wrote:

"The girl has changed koraa."

@Lieutenant Survival wrote:

"To His Excellency President John Mahama, His Honourable Brother Mr Ibrahim Mahama, with long healthy life and Power safety."

Suspect in Suzy Pinamang's shooting granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the suspect in Suzy Pinamang's shooting case has been granted bail.

The SDA SHS student wept bitterly after learning that the young man had been released from custody on bail.

She called for justice to be served after she received the update on her court hearing regarding the shooting incident.

