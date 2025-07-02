A young Ghanaian worker shared an emotional video about financial struggles despite having a corporate job in Accra

He said his GH¢3,000 net salary barely covered transportation and food, leaving him unable to buy even basic furniture

He planned to quit his job by December to focus on content creation and encouraged others to also pursue their dreams

A young Ghanaian corporate worker has opened up about the harsh reality of surviving in Accra with a net salary of GH¢3,000.

In a video that has attracted reactions online, he emotionally narrated how the financial burden was affecting his mental health.

A young Ghanaian worker opens up about the challenges of living on a GH¢3,000 salary in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images

The unidentified man expressed frustration over the demanding nature of his 9-to-5 job.

He added that it often felt like a 12 or 14-hour shift instead of a 9-5, due to early mornings and late returns home.

Despite his dedication, he claimed his earnings were not enough to support a decent lifestyle.

“Transportation takes the biggest chunk of my salary, and the rest goes into food. I’ve been saving for months just to buy a wardrobe, but I still can’t afford one.”

Corporate worker unable to afford some basics

As he was pouring out his frustration, he displayed his modest living conditions, with clothes scattered on the floor and no fridge in his kitchen, something a basic household should have.

He added that the inability to support his parents or even afford a simple outing with friends had left him demoralised.

“This isn’t the life I bargained for,” he stressed.

The young man further explained that unless one earned GH¢10,000 or more in Ghana, living comfortably was nearly impossible.

“Corporate work can’t cut it. They’re making us modern-day slaves,” he stated.

Determined to change his situation, he said he plans to resign from his job in December and pursue content creation full-time.

He encouraged others to follow their dreams fearlessly, even if society labelled them as crazy.

“Life will mess you up until you stand for yourself,” he concluded.

The young man's outcry comes amid other complaints from salary earners over the rising cost of living in the nation.

His video, shared by a Ghanaian blogger on X, is included below:

Ghanaians react to corporate worker's salary outcry

YEN.com.gh collected some of the reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@kosh_coucou wrote:

"You work a corporate job. You're broadcasting to the world AND your employer that you'll quit the job in 6 months. This does not end well."

@Lechiboroni commented:

"Bro keep chasing your dreams cuz your corporate job really can’t “cut it” 😊 this guy can’t even afford to the monthly mtn data bundle. 🤦🏿😪"

@TheAtiila commented:

"So much truth on there. It’s always good to do the mathematics. The reason why a lot of people are corrupt at their work place. The rat race is a total mess."

@akabayire commented:

"Bro that’s the reality. Cooperate workers dey bleed pass we all dey inside but fa Adwen wai."

Government plans to create 1.7 million jobs

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the government had announced plans to create 1.7 million jobs under the 24-Hour Economy Initiative.

Abdul-Nasser Suglo Alidu, head of Strategy and Programmes at the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, provided more details about the policy.

He said the policy would focus on optimising productivity across time zones by using flexible working shifts and specific models per sector.

