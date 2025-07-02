A Ghanaian man warned women about thieves in flashy cars who steal phones by pretending to exchange contact details

The man cautioned women not to trust strangers, especially those in expensive vehicles, after a real-life incident where a woman’s phone was stolen

The warning gained traction on social media as netizens shared similar stories and urged others to stay vigilant against this phone-snatching tactic

A Ghanaian man has issued a stern warning to ladies about a new phone-snatching trick being used by thieves.

A Ghanaian man warns of a new tactic thieves are using to steal phones from unsuspecting ladies. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

YEN.com.gh came across a video where a Ghanaian man cautioned women to avoid handing their phones to strangers, especially those in flashy cars.

He noted that some criminals have devised a scheme to steal mobile phones by pretending to exchange contact details.

He further advised women to be cautious when approached by strangers in expensive vehicles, urging them not to be fooled by the flashy cars.

The man explained that many thieves have become more brazen, using charm to engage women in friendly conversations.

"If a guy in any car, apart from a taxi or trotro, asks for your phone to enter his contact details, don’t fall for it,” he said. “Most of them are thieves, and they will drive off with your phone before you can even react."

Ghanaian women are advised not to hand over their phones to strangers in luxury cars. Photo credit: sikaofficial (X)

Source: Twitter

He added,

"Don’t be distracted by the aesthetics of the car. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Range Rover, a GL, or any other luxury vehicle. These people are thieves, and they’ll take advantage of your trust."

His advice was clear: stay cautious and protect your belongings, especially when strangers are involved.

Ghanaian man drives off with lady's phone

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a similar incident happened in Accra. A young lady was recently targeted by a thief with a luxurious vehicle.

The lady, who was engaging in a friendly conversation with a man in a luxurious car, handed over her phone under the assumption that he was simply typing his contact number. However, instead of entering his details, the man drove off with her phone.

The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, left the lady devastated as the thief sped off before she could act.

Watch the video of the man's warning below.

Watch the live moment a thief drove off with a lady's phone below.

Reactions to new tactic in stealing phones

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video of the man's warning. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

@evils_only commented:

"This be old update oooo. This update dey happen for Legon , Accra Mall, and other places. Those mechanics, fraud boys and garage boys wey dey do this level."

@Vypergh9 wrote:

"Ooh edey go on long tym oo...mostly at North Legon."

@Youngerz10 wrote:

"I saw that at UPSA and Royal Feast Junction."

@staysgalley commented:

"Same thing happened to a friend of mine."

Ram stolen in Hohoe, owner fires warning

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a sacred ram intended for shrine sacrifice went missing in the Hohoe Municipality on June 16, 2025.

The theft left the community in distress as the owner vowed to invoke the wrath of God.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh