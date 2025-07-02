A frustrated Ghanaian farmer demanded compensation after galamsey operators allegedly destroyed his water supply and crops valued at GH¢60,000

The farmer allegedly reported the issue to local authorities, including assemblymen and the town chief, but he claimed he had yet to receive support

Despite being blocked at every turn, the farmer vowed to stand firm in his fight for justice, and netizens applauded him for his bravery

A Ghanaian farmer has expressed his frustration after galamsey operators reportedly destroyed his water supply and ruined crops worth GH¢60,000.

A Ghanaian farmer demands compensation after galamsey operators reportedly destroyed crops worth GH¢60,000 as well as his water supply. Photo credit: Getty Images

Despite previous reports to the local authorities, including the town chief and an unidentified assembly member, the farmer claimed he had yet to receive any form of compensation or assistance.

In a video sparking reactions online, the farmer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity during an interview, demanded immediate compensation for the losses he has incurred.

According to him, he reported the situation to both the appropriate authorities, but nothing had been done to resolve the issue.

“They should pay me the money they owe me,” he said, visibly upset. “I’ve reported the matter multiple times, and I even brought my brother to show them the destruction. But they say it's galamsey, and they haven't paid the money.”

The farmer shared that despite his efforts to involve the relevant local authorities, his cries for help were ignored.

He also added that after he had reported the event, the galamsey operators allegedly beseeched him to join them in their work, which he claimed he refused.

“They even told me to join them in the galamsey work, but I refused. It’s as though they’re trying to block me at every turn.”

He further explained how the destruction affected his business, noting that work he had planned for someone else to do had come to a halt because of the ongoing issues.

“I sent my brother with all the necessary documents to the chief, but it seems like I’m the fool here. They keep calling it galamsey, but when you look at it, you can't even tell what they’re talking about.”

The farmer, visibly disheartened, expressed regret for ever thinking the authorities would help him.

A Ghanaian farmer fights for justice after illegal mining activities destroy his farmland and water source. Photo credit: Getty Images

“They said it’s galamsey, and I should part ways with them. But I won’t back down. I won’t allow my hard work to go to waste just because they’re turning a blind eye.”

Illegal mining, known locally as Galamsey, has been a persistent issue in many parts of Ghana, with damaging effects on the environment, water sources, and farmlands.

Farmers often find themselves victims of galamsey activities, which leave their livelihoods in ruins. Despite attempts to curb illegal mining, local communities continue to face challenges in addressing the issue.

Watch the video of his outcry below.

Reactions as farmer distraught over galamsey destruction

Some of the reactions are below.

@akabayire commented:

"So the galamsey is still on going?"

@TheAtiila wrote:

"Just imagine. Maybe the government should declare state of emergency and start dealing with every illegal mining site."

@TodjennerAG commented:

"Chale common galamsey we no fit handle am. Hmm Ghana.

Galamsey operator brags about being untouchable

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a galamsey operator boldly declared himself and his group untouchable, defying authorities during an enforcement operation at a galamsey site.

In a video circulating on social media, the miner and his associates were seen engaging in unlawful activities while police observed, showing little concern for any repercussions.

