A controversy has erupted at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), where a task force on "indecent dressing" has been established to enforce a dress code among students.

In a video circulating on social media, some UPSA students were seen being removed from class over indecent dressing.

This caused a frenzy on social media, with many Ghanaians both home and abroad commenting on it.

Professor Kwaku Asare, a US-based law lecturer, has weighed in on the issue, cautioning the university authorities to tread carefully.

In a Facebook post, Professor Asare argued that dress is a form of expression protected by the constitution.

He questions who defines "indecent" and on what grounds, highlighting the potential for arbitrary and selective enforcement.

The law lecturer and social activist further emphasised that rules restricting student freedoms must be carefully crafted and applied to avoid undermining the intellectual climate of the university.

While institutions have the right to set standards, Professor Asare stressed that these standards must respect dignity, uphold rights, and accommodate diversity.

"We have been here before, albeit in pre-tertiary education, when the issue was hair length, dreads, and religion. Then too, the usual suspects delivered their rules-are-rules sermons, as though rules were sacred texts—immune to scrutiny, insulated from reform. It took a High Court to remind us that constitutional rights cannot be shaved off at the school gate," he wrote.

"We must be a learning society. One that does not treat every expression of difference as disorder. One that understands that order and freedom are not enemies, but partners in a healthy democracy. One that can reason analogously from the dreads case to explore the proper boundaries between institutional rules and individual choice in educational settings," he added.

Asare cautions against turning classrooms into courtrooms.

He warns that overly restrictive rules can turn the classroom into a courtroom, where students are judged rather than educated.

Professor Asare called for a balanced approach that respects students' rights and dignity while maintaining order on campus.

He reiterated the importance of upholding constitutional values and avoiding arbitrary enforcement of rules.

"This is not a call for chaos. It is a call for proportion, for reason, for respect for students, for their dignity, and for the constitutional values we claim to uphold. To be sure, we too see the value of rules. But let the rules serve the people, not enslave them. Let education liberate, not police. Let us not forget: the Constitution does not go into recess when class is in session," he further added.

Reactions to Prof Asare's take on the UPSA saga

Ghanaians on social media have thronged the comment section of Professor Asare's post to share their views.

@Banuro John Emmanuel Kwesi said:

"The university could have given this notice long ago for this action to be taken....is sad the way some students dress on campus.... especially the ladies.'

@Rafiatu Abdulkarim also said:

"Prof., I like how you stated that we must tread cautiously. However in expressing oneself, you must take into account the institutional code of conduct. Rights are not absolute and so we must also dress modestly not something that is obnoxious to watch in the name of freedom of expression."

@McJohnson Menokpor commented:

"Nothing wrong if the school authorities ask students to dress properly, the students should dress properly or stay home."

John Dumelo gives free ride to UPSA students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Politician John Dumelo won the hearts of many Ghanaians when he offered free rides to three UPSA students.

This came after the students missed the free buses meant to transport them home for the vacation.

The gesture melted the hearts of many people, who took to social media to hail the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture.

