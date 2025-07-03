The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has courted attention over a video of him in Parliament that surfaced on social media.

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the MP, a member of the Minority caucus in the legislative chamber, joined his colleagues to welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visited them to deliver a speech.

In a viral video seen by YEN.com.gh, Alexander Akwasi Acquah wore traditional Indian men's attire.

