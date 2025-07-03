Alexander Akwasi Acquah: Akim Oda MP Wears Indian Attire to Parliament for Indian PM’s Visit
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has courted attention over a video of him in Parliament that surfaced on social media.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the MP, a member of the Minority caucus in the legislative chamber, joined his colleagues to welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visited them to deliver a speech.
In a viral video seen by YEN.com.gh, Alexander Akwasi Acquah wore traditional Indian men's attire.
The video of the Akim Oda MP wearing an indian attire to parliament is below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh