Ghana

Drunk Man Arrested After Viral Video of Him In Police Uniform Begging

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read

The police have arrested a man at Antoakrom in the Manso Nkwanta District of the Ashanti Region for wearing a police uniform without authorisation.

The suspect, identified as Osei Kwame, was captured in a video drunk and wearing the uniform.

Man arrested at Antoakrom in the Manso Nkwanta District for unlawfully wearing a police uniform. Source: Ghana Police Service
Source: Facebook

In the video, the men accused him of scheming to have them arrested.

Kwame retorted that he was not there to arrest anyone and only wanted something to smoke.

Police in a statement said the suspect was cooperating with investigations.

Source: YEN.com.gh

