Drunk Man Arrested After Viral Video of Him In Police Uniform Begging
The police have arrested a man at Antoakrom in the Manso Nkwanta District of the Ashanti Region for wearing a police uniform without authorisation.
The suspect, identified as Osei Kwame, was captured in a video drunk and wearing the uniform.
In the video, the men accused him of scheming to have them arrested.
Kwame retorted that he was not there to arrest anyone and only wanted something to smoke.
Police in a statement said the suspect was cooperating with investigations.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.