President John Dramani Mahama has announced the appointment of the final batch of Deputy Ministers

The newly appointed Deputy Ministers include Dorcas Toffey, James Gyakye Quayson, Mohammed A. Sukparu, and Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah

These appointments, subject to parliamentary approval, are expected to strengthen the government's ability to implement its policies

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the appointment of the final batch of Deputy Ministers to assist him in steering the country's affairs over the next four years.

The appointments, which were made public on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, complete the formation of the President's ministerial team, which he had promised to limit to 60 members.

The newly appointed Deputy Ministers are:

Hon. Dorcas Toffey, MP, as Deputy Minister for Transport

Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, MP, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs

Hon. Mohammed A. Sukparu, MP, as Deputy Minister-designate for [specify area if known, otherwise leave as is or research]

Hon. Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, MP, as Deputy Minister for Health-designate.

These appointments are expected to further strengthen the government's ability to implement its policies and programs across various sectors.

The President's appointments are subject to parliamentary approval, after which the Deputy Ministers will assume their roles and work closely with their respective Ministers to drive the government's agenda.

The appointments have been welcomed by stakeholders, who expect the new Deputy Ministers to apply their expertise and experience to their respective portfolios.

Brief rofiles of the Deputy Minister nominees:

Dorcas Affo-Toffey is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and politician. A member of the National Democratic Congress, she represents the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region as a Member of Parliament.

She is also the mother of Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie, popularly known as Fantana.

James Gyakye Quayson is the Member of Parliament for Assin North in the Central Region. He was first elected in 2020 but had his election challenged in court over dual citizenship claims.

Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah is a Ghanaian gender advocate, humanitarian, and surgeon. She is the Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan in the Western Region.

Mohammed A. Sukparu is the Member of Parliament for Sissala West in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

Ghanaians congratulates new Deputy Ministers

Ghanaians on social media have congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Ministers.

