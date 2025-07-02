A Ghanaian mother celebrated her son’s election as the school prefect by organising a surprise treat for the school’s teachers to mark the milestone

A Ghanaian woman was overwhelmed with joy and decided to celebrate her son's teachers after the young boy was elected as school prefect.

This event took place at a government in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, Ghana.

Proud mother cooks a variety of meals for son's teachers as he gets elected as the school prefect of Ampabame No2 D/A JHS.

The son of the overjoyed woman was recently elected the headboy of Ampabame No. 2 D/A JHS, to assist the school's leadership in running its affairs.

To make his latest milestone memorable, the woman cooked a variety of meals, purchased some drinks and sent them over to the teachers.

A video shows some students, led by the elected prefect, marching to the staff room, holding large bowls and food flasks containing the meals, while others carried a variety of drinks, including a crate of Coke, Fanta, etc.

The teachers who were not expecting the gesture could not hide their delight. Many beamed with excitement as the students walked into the staff room with the package.

Watch the video of the students carrying the food to the staff room below:

Mother gets praised for celebrating son's teachers

The woman's gesture has attracted mixed reactions on social media. While her kindness touched many hearts online, some netizens laughed at her determination to make her son's latest milestone memorable.

Many praised the woman as being thoughtful and urged all parents to have a good bond with the teachers of their wards.

Students of Ampabame No2 D/A JHS elect a young boy as their new school prefect, warming the hearts of their teachers.

The video also brought back nostalgic memories for some netizens who readily shared their childhood experiences.

@Chizzlebae wrote:

"This is so beautiful. I see a mother who is ready to move mountains for her son to excel."

@Okatakyie_sanwoansan wrote:

"Nice nice supportive mother❤️🙌. Then if the child becomes Ghana MP or president dierh national party for us all oo."

@Miss_charty89 wrote:

"The prefect too is humble, I’m sure he’s a good child at home, that’s why, God bless you mummy."

@Kabukieee wrote:

"The way to peoples heart is food! It may never change! 😍."

@Rite_kente_ wrote:

"Staff common room is always sweet😍😍😍."

@Miss_cenger wrote:

"So thoughtful, see how excited they are."

Ghanaian parent celebrates teacher with gifts

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian parent brought joy to a teacher after she surprised him with gifts to celebrate his birthday.

The video showed the moment the parent walked in on the teacher in class to surprise him with the gifts.

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have commended the parent for being thoughtful.

