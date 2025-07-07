Beautiful scenes from the wedding of Kimathi Rawlings, the son of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, have surfaced online

A footage of the event captured a beautiful moment where Amina Agyemang Rawlings and the couple danced happily

Congratulations poured in for the couple who recently tied the knot, with many netizens wishing them well

Amina Agyemang Rawlings, the beautiful daughter of late President Jerry John Rawlings, mesmerised guests at her brother's wedding with her dance moves.

Kimathi recently tied the knot with a white lady, leaving Ghanaians in awe. The family of the couple were present to offer their support and love.

Amina Rawlings displays her dance moves at Kimathi Rawlings' wedding. Image source: Kimathi Rawlings

A video of the wedding shows Kimathi and his wife dancing excitedly as they join guests at their wedding reception.

Amina Agyemang Rawlings, who was present at the event, couldn’t contain her excitement and dancing moves when she spotted her brother and his wife in the distance. She welcomed them with a lively dance to Kidi's "Odo."

Kimathi's wedding was held privately at a venue yet to be made public. His family, including his mother, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, and sister Zanetor Rawlings, were present at the wedding.

Watch the video of Amina, Kimathi and his bride dancing below:

Source: YEN.com.gh