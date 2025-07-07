News of the demise of Ernest Yaw Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, has thrown the nation into a state of sorrow.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP was admired by many for his eloquence and expressiveness.

The final interview of the Ernest Yaw Kumi prior to his demise breaks hearts. Image: @Adom TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Adom TV, in honouring his memory, has posted a video believed to be Ernest Yaw Kumi’s last interview, where he appeared as a panellist on the Badwam show just three days ago on Friday, July 4, 2025.

The video shows him expressing frustration over the Electoral Commission’s delay in bringing finality to the disputed Ablekuma North constituency.

Ernest Yaw Kumi, who spoke with great energy and passion and showed no signs of ill health, strongly emphasised the struggles he went through in his quest to cement his position as MP for his constituency.

The video, which has garnered over 200 likes, was captioned:

"Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi passes on. Last featured on Badwam, July 4, 2025. Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has reportedly passed away. Details surrounding his death remain unclear, but news of his untimely demise broke on Monday, July 7, 2025."

He was 40 years old at the time of his passing.

The Adisadel College alumnus, a first-time MP on the ticket of the NPP, overcame several hurdles after he overturned a contempt conviction related to the disputed 2024 parliamentary election results.

This came after a Koforidua High Court, in February 2025, issued a bench warrant for his arrest, citing his failure to attend court hearings and his disregard for the court’s authority.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh