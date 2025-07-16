Celebrated gospel singer Diana Asamoah has weighed in on the court cases and incarceration of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa

During her show, Akoko Abon on Angel FM, Diana promised to support Mr Asiamah successfully run Agradaa's church

Many people hailed the gospel singer for wanting to be a form of moral support for Agradaa's husband while she's away

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Sensational gospel singer Diana Asamoah has pledged to help Angel Asiamah, the husband of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, run her church, Heaven Way Champion International Ministries.

Diana Asamoah promises to help Angel Asaimah run Agradaa’s Church. Image Credit: @dianaasamoah_official

Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah pledges to help Asiamah

While hosting her show, Akoko Abon, on Angel FM, Evangelist Diana Asamoah noted that at this point in Agradaa's case, her husband, Mr Asiamah, would need support.

Sharing some words of encouragement with Agradaa's husband, the gospel singer noted that she had been following Agradaa's court appearances and noticed how Mr Asiamah had never missed any.

On the same show, the Agya Ma Wo Nsa So advised him not to feel down or any form of regret and that she was there to support him whenever he needed her.

She mentioned that God would, through her, help Agradaa's husband to run the affairs of the church and make it a success.

"God will use me to help you run the church, and we would do it very well," Diana said in her message to Mr Asiamah.

Diana stated that it would not be by her might but that of God and mentioned the risks of operating the church alone, hinting that God will make his flaws known.

Reactions to Diana Asamoah's request to Asiamah

Ghanaians got emotional and hailed Diana Asamoah for pledging to support Mr Asiamah as he would be taking over the affairs of the church while his wife, Agradaa, would be away for 15 years.

Others also talked about Agradaa's 15-year sentence and how she being away for that many years could take a toll on Mr Asiamah.

The opinions of Ghanaians on the video of Diana Asamoah promising to support Mr Asiamah in running Agradaa's church are below:

akosua said:

"Aunty, through you, Agradaa will change."

mamagee said:

"The way I love Evangelist Diana Asamoah hm nothing can let the love fade."

Nana💗💗hemaa💗💗 said:

"Awwww this is too much mummy. The love is deep."

ewura U said:

"God bless you, Mama Diana, for supporting Asiamah."

Evangelist Edward Boakye 💞💝 said:

"God bless you, mama. Powerful message."

🦋ASANTEWAA_KROBEA💜💖 said:

"Hmmmm Mama Diana Awurade nhyira wo."

Agradaa's brother, 1 Gig, cries and begs for her release. Image Credit: @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

1 Gig cries and begs for her release

YEN.com.gh reported that 1 Gig, the brother of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, went live on Facebook to emotionally appeal to Ghanaians for support.

In the heartfelt Facebook Live session with Ghanaians, he pleaded with the public to pray for his sister's release, assuring Ghanaians that she had changed for the better.

His emotional plea moved many Ghanaians, prompting a flood of encouraging messages in the comment section from those touched by his words.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh