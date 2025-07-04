Savelugu SHS students praised President John Mahama for the addition of hard-boiled eggs to the school dining hall menu

Waakye with eggs has been introduced to schools across Ghana, with the presidency improving student meals and welfare

Ghanaians reacted to the trending video with mixed comments, with some debating the impact of the government's policies

Students of Savelugu Senior School, Ghana, have hailed and praised President John Dramani Mahama for reportedly adding hard-boiled eggs to the school's menu.

In a video trending on social media, some students were so excited and overwhelmed after they found out one of Ghana's staples, hard-boiled eggs, were added to their dining hall food.

The video showed the young students smiling and laughing with joy as they praised the President, John Mahama, while walking around the school's premises with the food in their hands.

This is coming after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government introduced various programs to improve the nation's education and its school facilities.

These included school feeding programs, infrastructure development, and policies aimed at enhancing students’ welfare.

The video of the students celebrating having eggs on the menu is below:

SHS students thrilled with waakye and eggs

YEN.com.gh had confirmed that other students from various schools all over the country had also heaped praises on the president because their feeding menu had improved as well.

In another video dated a few months ago, some Senior High School students expressed their gratitude to President Mahama for the positive changes they are experiencing in the school.

In the video, they were served the popular dish Waakye with eggs at the dining hall, which was reportedly the first time this has been offered since they enrolled in the school.

According to them, the delicacy was introduced to their menu as soon as Mahama came into office.

"We had never had Waakye and eggs at the dining hall before, but when President John Mahama came, we started eating delicious Waakye with eggs," said some students.

Waakye is a popular Ghanaian dish made from rice and beans. It is a favourite among many in the country.

It is known to be served with eggs, meat, or fish. For the students, having this dish in their school dining hall was a significant improvement.

Both instances suggested that the improvements were a result of Mahama’s policies.

The video of the SHS students appreciating Mahama for their Waakye with eggs is below:

Ghanaians react to students’ egg dinner

Some Ghanaians who came across the video of the Savelugu Senior School students dropped their two cents in the comments section. Some of their reactions are below.

@GaruSarkCess commented:

"The 38% people are not happy about this.."

@ninoBafcblood commented:

"We used to pray for a time like this as a country."

@darkgeek_ wrote:

"I’m sad and happy for them at the same time."

@ObiaaBewu commented:

"Aban wei no yɛ sene dada no.ɛbi nsi da."

SHS students excited after John Mahama's visit

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that President Mahama made the day of Senior High School students after responding to their greeting in a video.

The students, who were not expecting his reaction, were overjoyed when the President waved and said hi to them, sparking many reactions online.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian counsellor shared his views on President Mahama's warm response to the SHS students.

