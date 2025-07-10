A Sunyani woman has vowed to open a pub next to her house in response after her neighbours reportedly converted their spaces into a church and mosque

She claimed that one of the neighbours has turned his garage into a church, while another is re-purposing their section across the street into a mosque

The woman’s rant was captured in a trending video, which sparked debate on residential zoning and noise pollution

A woman in Sunyani’s Kotokrom community has vowed to convert part of her home into a pub after her neighbours reportedly turned their residential spaces into a mosque and a church, disrupting the previously quiet area.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the visibly frustrated woman narrates how her once serene neighbourhood is being transformed into a religious zone.

According to her, one of her neighbours reportedly converted his garage into a church and regularly holds services, while another resident close to her house, a Muslim, is re-purposing one of his spaces, directly across her home, into a mosque.

Lady frustrated over Mosque and Church 'noises'

In the video, the woman pointed out the loud noise of a payloader clearing the neighbouring land for the alleged mosque.

She passionately expressed her frustration, asking how residents were expected to find peace amid the increasing noise from the religious activities.

“None of these lands were sold to be used as mosques or churches,” she stressed.

Having been pushed to her limit, she announced plans to set up a club beside her house, stating that if the area is now open to noise-making, she will also contribute to the chaos.

"So that whoever can withstand it will withstand it, and whoever cannot… what will they do? They will just have to accept it," she added in Twi.

Ghanaians comment on the religious noise pollution

The incident triggered a lively discussion online about religious tolerance and the limits of personal freedom in residential areas. Some netizens sympathised with her, while others defended the right to religious worship. Some of the comments are below.

@AdikuJoseph commented:

"I don't think the religious activities last 24/7. While others are busy seeking God look at what you are thinking? You want to start a war with God, you can go ahead, why tell us, u have already justified ur intention."

@pandero7 said:

"😂 I had a church behind my house and one on the left side. If I tell you I had to learn to sleep with ear plugs plus music."

@InterBoyTM wrote:

"You are lucky it’s just a church and mosque. Normal noise. Wait till another tenant secures a land for a gas station. That’s when you’ll know that your safety has been compromised. Noise na small thing. 😂"

@iosnemes1s suggested:

"If u can prove in court that their noise has an effect on you. Then you have a case I guess."

