A video of a young Ghanaian university student complaining about early morning lectures has sparked conversation among his peers

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the young man, known as Man Stevoo, said he finds it difficult to wake up at down to prepare for lectures

His trending video attracted a flurry of reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media

A Ghanaian university student has taken to social media to share his frustration over attending early morning lectures.

The student, in a viral TikTok video, suggested that he was struggling to cope with his school timetable.

A university student complains about early morning lectures: Photo credit: @man.stevoo4/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Known as Man Stevoo on social media, the young Ghanaian university student was seen leaving home for lectures while complaining.

According to him, the early morning lectures were stressing him out, adding that he hoped to see some changes in the school's academic calendar in the ensuing years.

Man Stevoo further suggested that lecturers who have their lessons at 7 AM may be having marital problems at home.

"Who even came up with this 7 AM lectures thing? I believe any lecturer who had his lecturers at 7 AM is having issues with his wife. How can you ask us to come for lectures this early morning," he said.

"We are no longer in the senior high schools and so the lecturers should stop treating us like kids," he added.

Netizens react to the university student's video

Man Stevoo's video has gone viral on social media, attracting reaction from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

At the time of drafting this report. the university student's video had racked up 95,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments below:

@Adubea said:

"Eeeiii Ad3n is the lecturer not happy at home or his wife Dey beat am because eeiii."

Chantiwuni also said:

"As for Ammusted kuraa dea,6:00 oo some of them even wish we would attend lectures 5:00 am oo."

@Florence Asante commented:

"7:00 am is even better bro UCC students are going through a lot Lectures Start at 6:30 AM and end at 8:30 PM. For quizzes at 5:00 AM if u like to sleep."

@Tyche also commented:

"Honestly, it really doesn’t make sense because why lecturer not get a wife? Lecturer no dey chop breakfast before. I hate 7 am classes so much."

@ms.shekel wrote:

"You’re even lucky, come to UCC or schools affiliated with UCC you’ll regret it, 12 midnight you will be writing quizzes and lectures at 10 pm."

Source: YEN.com.gh