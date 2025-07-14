A powerful video from Ghana Party in the Park showed a massive Ghanaian flag being held up as attendees sang Ghana's national anthem in unison

The emotional moment paused the entire event, drawing applause and praise from Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians across social media

Ghana Party in the Park, held annually in London, celebrates Ghanaian culture with music, fashion, food, and traditional displays

A sea of red, gold, green and a striking black star took over London as Ghanaians united in an emotional show of patriotism during the 2025 Ghana Party in the Park.

A fascinating moment as Ghanaians in the UK celebrate and sing aloud the National anthem during a UK festival. Photo credit: sikaofficial (X)

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, a giant Ghanaian flag was held high by hundreds, while voices rose together in harmony to sing the Ghanaian national anthem.

The popular cultural festival was held at Barnet Playing Fields, and it momentarily became a mesmerising sight as attendees from all walks of life stood still and watched.

Ghanaians gladly sing national anthem in UK

The Ghanaian spirit was clearly felt as the anthem echoed across the venue, sending chills and drawing admiration from non-Ghanaian guests.

Ghana Party in the Park has long been a hub for cultural pride, but this year’s anthem moment appears to have struck a deeper chord among Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

About Ghana Party in the Park

The Ghana Party in the Park is an annual cultural festival organised by Akwaaba UK, one of the longest-running Ghanaian event brands abroad.

Since its inception in 2005, it has grown into the biggest Ghanaian event outside Ghana, attracting thousands from across the UK, Europe, and even the US.

The Ghana party in the park celebration on July 12, 2025 was met with excitement and eventful moments for Ghanaians in London. Photo credit: GPP

This year's event, held on Saturday, July 12, featured live performances from top and emerging Ghanaian artists like Wendy Shay, King Paluta, Beeztrap KOTM, and Olive the Boy. It also featured cultural showcases like durbars, traditional drumming, dancing, and masquerades.

The events also included on-stage moments, crowd interactions, and on-site interviews from Ghanaian content creators and influencers abroad.

However, it was the national anthem moment that clearly stole hearts.

Reactions to Ghana Party in the Park

The trending clip has since sparked thousands of views and comments on social media, with many being proud of the nation. Here are some of the reactions below.

@TheAtiila wrote:

"Can Nigerians do this in Ghana without backlash from Ghanaians?"

@FAgbodeka commented:

"Goosebumps! 🇬🇭 Seeing London pause for our anthem? Pure pride. Ghana to the world! 🌍"

@yamyam076698292 said:

"Go back to Ghana! Why make some noise, it's not your country."

@kwabenaPetoa said:

"I'm Proud to be A Ghanaian."

Otumfuo celebrates Awukudae Festival in the UK

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the revered Asante Monarch, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, once marked Awukudae Festival away from home.

As in past years, he was expected to celebrate the occasion with his people in the Ashanti Region, but could not due to an important engagement abroad.

Despite being out of the country, scenes from London showed him observing the festival in grand style with his team, just as he would in Ghana.

