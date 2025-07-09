A UK-based Ghanaian influencer has slammed an Accra dessert spot for charging an exorbitant amount for a banana split

She accused social media platforms of misleading customers with overhyped reviews that did not reflect the actual quality of food

She called for government intervention and the establishment of a regulatory body to address Ghanaian restaurants' unreasonably high prices

A UK-based Ghanaian content creator has sparked heated conversations online after expressing her outrage over the pricing at a popular dessert restaurant in Accra.

A Ghanaian content creator questions an Accra restaurant over their expensive prices. Photo credit: sikaoffical

Source: Twitter

In a now-trending video shared on social media, the visibly frustrated influencer recounted her recent visit to a dessert spot in the capital. She chose not to disclose the name of the restaurant.

However, she accused the establishment of what she described as “daylight robbery.”

Displaying a section of the menu, she disclosed that she was charged GH¢130 (which is approximately £10) for a simple banana split drizzled with chocolate. She was vexed that the price was outrageous for such food.

“Who is the owner? They need to answer for this crime right here,” she fumed.

The TikTok influencer went on to question how such prices are justified in a country where the price of food is supposedly more than the minimum wage.

In her words:

“What’s the minimum wage in Ghana that people are charging 10 pounds for a banana and Cadbury chocolate drizzled on top?"

Content creator slams Ghanaian dessert restaurant's pricing

She didn’t hold back in her critique of the menu. She went on to cite other items she found questionable, including a GH¢158 pancake meal and what she described as "half a waffle" and "one marshmallow in a marshmallow crepe."

Frustrated by what she called deceptive marketing on platforms like TikTok, she said:

“TikTok will gas up restaurants. I saw the videos and thought this place looked good. But what I received was completely different. I could’ve made better food at home.”

Female content creator blasts high-end restaurant's food pricing, questioning the criteria used in determining the cost of each meal. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian lady also called on the relevant regulatory bodies over the growing issue within Ghana's hospitality industry, specifically the overpriced meals, which she claimed do not match the quality.

“This is why a lot of Ghanaians don’t even eat out,” she added. “They’d rather stick to local dishes than spend on what doesn’t measure up.”

She continued:

“We need a regulatory body to step in. You can’t just let anyone open a shop and charge whatever they want.”

Watch the video below.

Reactions to lady blasting restaurant over pricing

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@TheAtiila commented:

"In Ghana, eating at restaurants seems to be a luxury, which doesn’t make sense. The ones owned by Ghanaians are worse. How can you be selling a plate of jollof for Ghc150? 5kg of rice, how much?

@Astroo__1 wrote:

"Fancy restaurants in Europe and America don't even charge the way some of these restaurants in Ghana charge, and most of their foods are imported,"

@C_h_i_e_f_f said:

"People Dey buy Kwadu for restaurants? Arh."

@_therealbee_ wrote:

"Ghana is the most expensive country ever; if you can survive Ghana, you can survive everywhere."

Kosua Ne Meko priced at GH₵50

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that another Ghanaian content creator and influencer shared her experience at a restaurant in Accra where the popular street snack kosua ne meko (egg and pepper) was being sold for GH₵50.

In a video shared on X by @eddie_wrt, she revealed that she received two eggs cut in halves, each topped with pepper sauce, meaning one egg cost GH₵25.

The influencer described the presentation as visually appealing, with garnishing and a warm towel provided before the meal, though the wait was long.

