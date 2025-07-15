A Nigerian man tasted one of Ghana's delicacies, Waakye, for the first time and declared it better than Jollof rice

He praised the food's flavour after adding shito, claiming the meal should be recognised as a Nigerian dish instead

The man said Waakye was underrated and more delicious than Ghana’s jollof, despite looking unusual to him

A Nigerian man has reacted after tasting one of Ghana's delicacy called Waakye. In a video that gathered reactions between countries, the Nigerian man decided to drop a review on the taste of Waakye.

In a social media video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a Nigerian man ordered a Waakye meal made up of rice, beans, a little bit of salad and spaghetti and some assorted sides.

Opening up the meal box, the Nigerian man was eager to taste it. He had questioned earlier if the taste would meet his expectations.

Nigerian man gives review on Waakye

Upon taking the first bite, he was overwhelmed with the taste. He went on to add the shito sauce he saw inside the package.

He was hesitant to add the shito sauce at first, but when he tried the food with it, he was amazed.

With every bite, he noted that Waakye should also be part of his people's delicacy. He also added that Ghanaians should instead stick with this meal instead of competing with Nigerians when it came to jellof rice.

In his words.

"From today, waakye is no longer a Ghanaian dish. It is now a Nigerian dish. I am claiming this food as a Nigerian food."

One addition he found weird was the addition of garri, a food made from fermented cassava.

"It baffles me that Ghanaians make noise about their jellof rice when, in my own opinion, their waakye is better than their third best jellof rice in africa," he said.

He asserted that, though the food doesn't look right to him, but it tasted better than he had expected.

"I know this food looks very weird, but I promise you, it works."

He also had a zobo drink by his side to fully enjoy the experience.

While appreciating the chef that made the meal in the video, he stated that Ghanaian Waakye will always be better than the idolised Ghanaian Jollof rice.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Nigerian man's Waakye experience

Some Ghanaians and Nigerians who came across the video decided to share their opinion on the video. Some of the comments are below.

Real_us5 wrote:

"Waakye is not only better than Gh jollof but also better than all the food in Nigeria."

Okoli Ngozi said:

"I want to start this ur work oh…truly, you’re the only one enjoying Nigeria at the moment."

Officialblacko💗👺 commented:

"It is a main food for the Benin Republic; they make it the best."

Akua Dymix backup said:

"Waakye is my favourite breakfast. 😘"

Abronomaa wrote:

"I still don’t understand why we Ghanaians hype jollof like that when there’s waakye.❤️❤️🔥"

