Actress Nana Ama McBrown met a famous Ghanaian TikToker Nana Hemaa Sikapa in Kumasi at the funeral of the late Obaapanin Nana Nyantakyiwaa

In the video, the food blogegr promised Her Excellency jollof rice upon her next visit to Kumasi

Many people were overjoyed and noted that she was one step onto nbeing on McBrown's cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen

Actress Nana Ama McBrown met a famous Ghanaian TikToker Nana Hemaa Sikapa who was overjoyed to meet her for the first time in Kumasi.

TikToker promises McBrown jollof

Nana Hemaa Sikapa took to her TikTok page to share a memorable video of when she met Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral.

The funeral was that of the late Obaapanin Nana Nyantakyiwaa which was held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, in the Ashanti Region.

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah was seated in the driver's seat of her luxury car when the TikToker, known for her incredible cooking skills, approached her for a selfie.

Video from the Kumasi-based funeral

The Kumawood star said that she had heard about her great cooking skills and would love her to prepare jollof rice for her next weekend since she would be visiting Kumasi.

"Maame Sikapa, Maafia, I have heard that you cook very good jollof," McBrown hailed Nana Hemaa Sikapa in the video.

Mrs McBrown Mensah used to opportunity to promote Tasty Tom, a brand she represented by telling the TikToker to use the product or else she would not enjoy the jollof.

Nana Hemaa noted that Tasty Tom was the only product she used in preparing her meals and that McBrown would enjoy the meal.

Reactions to McBrown meeting Sikapa

Many of Sikapa's fans were ovverjoyed for her in the comment section s they tipped her off as hopefully joining Her Excellency on her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen or even as a guest on Onua Showtime.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Nana Hemaa Sikapa's TikTok video about her meeting McBrown for the first time in Kumasi:

nanaakuafosuahall said:

"Apicki❤️❤️❤️Mcbrown’s kitchen and onua showtime is the target ❤️❤️❤️🫡."

Better days ahead 🫶🙏🔥 said:

"Awww today they can’t sleep we move ✌️😁😁😁😂😂😂."

Maalizz said:

"My Afia Sikapa, I started loving u some few weeks ago."

Nailed by kissquick/lash💗🔌 said:

"Everywhere your name is mentioned the grace of God speaks for you 🙏so don’t tolerate them mommy 🥰🥰🥰."

||.Babe student Tutor 👩‍🏫🦋. said:

"This week is going to be another long week for them 😂💔."

Vee said:

"😂someone will not sleep oooo Tom."

Nana_adjeiwaa5 said:

"Sister Afia u see why there's no need to be fighting again."

Fan meets McBrown in town

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Nana Made In China was overwhelmed with excitement after unexpectedly spotting Nana Ama McBrown driving through Kasoa in her red Ford Ranger Raptor.

In the viral video, the renowned Kumawood actress was seen behind the wheel, joyfully waving at the TikToker as he enthusiastically called out her name. His reaction was filled with excitement, capturing a heartwarming moment between the renowend celebrity and her fan.

Ghanaians praised McBrown for her humility and kindhearted nature, applauding her for acknowledging the TikToker. Others shared varied opinions on the delightful encounter, making the video a trending topic online.

Source: YEN.com.gh