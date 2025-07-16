Students from the University of Education, Winneba, presented a creative portrait of Dr. Osei Despite, made from coloured shirt buttons

Dr. Despite showed appreciation for the gift, commended the students' talent, and decided to display the artwork at his automobile museum

Reactions on social media were mixed, with some supporting the students' effort, while others questioned why Dr. Despite was chosen

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A group of students from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), was warmly received by business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite after creating a remarkable portrait of him using coloured shirt buttons.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite admiring the creative button portrait presented by UEW students at his automobile museum. Photo credit: EDHUB (X)

Source: Twitter

The students’ unique and creative tribute to Dr. Despite has captured the attention of many, and as a result, the mogul invited them to his luxurious abode.

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, the students arrived at the Despite Automobile Museum, beaming with pride as they presented the artwork to the businessman.

Despite accepts portrait from UEW students

The portrait, which required immense patience and artistic vision, was designed as a tribute to Dr. Despite, whom the students regard as a national icon and a source of inspiration for their generation.

The atmosphere at the museum was one of mutual admiration and joy, as Dr. Despite received the gift with genuine gratitude.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite engages with UEW students after receiving their artistic shirt button portrait. Photo credit: EDHUB (X)

Source: Twitter

He took time to engage with the students, praising their exceptional talent and hard work.

The mogul expressed his deep appreciation for the thoughtful gesture, acknowledging the effort the students had put into creating such a unique piece of art.

In the video, Dr. Despite shared plans to display the portrait prominently at the entrance of his automobile museum, allowing all visitors to view and appreciate the students' artistic masterpiece.

The gesture has not only shown the students' admiration for the mogul but also highlighted the power of creativity in leaving a lasting impact.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Despite's portrait from UEW students

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from netizens who came across the video on X. Read them below:

@_alphashark_ commented:

"This whole vibe of idolising Dr. Despite is misplaced. His wealth doesn’t automatically make him a role model. We need to ask harder questions about what success really means. Otherwise, we risk glorifying mere accumulation over true impact."

@HyperGist_ wrote:

"I pray this becomes a breakthrough for them. I also hope Despite likes it and recommends them to his friends."

@osei_bennin said:

"Wofa, Ibrahim Mahama helps people who haven't done anything for him. Instead of them creating a portrait of that man, they did it for a stingy man who uses his money to buy cars. He will say thank you and give them this way."

@ogyatanaa7 commented:

"Why didn't he post where he gave the money too.😂"

@RcMeticulous wrote:

"It is nice but doing it for Ibrahim Mahama would be a dream happen for them because that man is who he is."

@comptonderek1 commented:

"Hello. Can I get in touch with them please?"

Despite Museum officially opened to the public

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Despite Auto Museum officially opened its doors to the public on June 1, 2025. The opening attracted hundreds of renowned personalities, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ibrahim Mahama, Sarkodie, and Diana Asamoah.

The grand launch featured a star-studded lineup and showcased a lovely collection of vintage, rare, and concept vehicles in a state-of-the-art museum.

On July 7, 2025, it was announced that the museum is open to the public from Tuesdays to Sundays, between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh