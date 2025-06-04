Kumawood ace Akrobeto impressed Ghanaians as he stepped out with his latest Kantanka SUV, the Ɔnantefoɔ

In a video on social media, Akrobeto was spotted interacting with some pedestrians who gathered to admire the new car

One feature of the car which excited the admirers was its ability to issue a warning to road users in Twi while in reverse mode

Kumawood actor Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has excited admirers with his latest car, a Kantanka Ɔnantefoɔ SUV.

Akrobeto recently stepped out in his Kantanka SUV, which he released in January 2025, and got many people impressed by the car's build and performance.

Ace actor Akrobeto steps out in his latest Kantanka SUV and gets fans hailing him. Photo source: @osibo_the_fashionking

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, by fashion entrepreneur, Osebo The Zaraman, Akrobeto is seen riding in the blue-coloured car, which is yet to be registered.

Parked on the shoulder of a busy road, the Kumawood star sits in the driver's seat, beaming with pride and full of smiles.

A man standing beside the car is heard expressing his satisfaction with the car's quality while an unseen lady also admires the interior of the car.

The Kantanka car is solid. I am not deceiving you. Kantanka Ɔnantefoɔ. Check the interior of the car. This is for Wofa Akrobeto. Look at that. May God bless Apostle Kwadwo Safo," the said.

The UTV Real News presenter gets out of the car to interact with the admirers of his car, saying:

"It is a very nice car. When I am going you will know I am going."

Akrobeto's Kantanka SUV speaks Twi

After the short interaction, Akrobeto, who recently survived an accident, gets back into the car to continue his journey. Moving in reverse, the car's system sends a caution to road users to be careful as the car moves backwards.

"Please, I am reversing, so move away. Move away and do not think about insurance and stand there," the car's audio system announced in Twi.

Hearing the warning, the man in the video is even more impressed by the car's features and shouts:

"Is it the car that spoke? Wofa, do it again, let me hear. If this had been made by the whiteman, it would have been hailed as so special," he said.

Watch the video of Akrobeto's Kantanka SUV below:

Ghanaians react to video of Akrobeto's Kantanka SUV

The video triggered many reactions from social media users who were also impressed by Akrobeto's car. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions below.

prince.adusepoku said:

"This is super beautiful I pray I get the money soon to purchase my Kantanka onantefo 😍😍😍🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭."

djmoneyafrica said:

"They need to strategise their marketing too. This is very impressive."

iam_bibi4 recommended another car:

"Relax, check the Kantanka Mensah."

solomon_gyan thought there was not enough support for Kantanka:

"We don't support our own. If it's Tanzania like they will support this man, hmmm, Ghana."

Akrobeto is in his element on his Real News show on UTV. Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Akrobeto flexes in his Kantanka SUV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto had, in a video on social media, looked dapper as he rocked a singlet, shorts and half-shoes as he parked his Kantanka vehicle.

The veteran actor looked dapper in his outfit as he stepped out of the SUV in style and was recorded by a passerby who noticed his presence.

The video got many Ghanaians pleased with Akrobeto's simple yet dapper style of dressing and hailed him.

