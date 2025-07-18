Malik Dramani Mahama, the brother of Ghana's President John Mahama, have been buried in Bole

A video that has gone viral showed the moment the final prayers were said for him as they were ready to airlift his remains for burial

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The brother of Ghana's President John Mahama has been laid to rest.

It was a difficult sight to behold when the remains of the brother of Ghana's President John Mahama arrived in Bole in the Savannah Region for burial.

Malik Mahama, the brother of John Mahama, has been laid to rest. Photo credit: @Mahama Haruna/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Photos posted on the Facebook page of Mahama Haruna featured photos of a large crowd as the coffin, containing his Malik Mahama, was carried from the helicopter.

A video also showed a deeply moving moment where some elderly woman were seen weeping as they mourned the loss of their loved one.

Remains of Malik Mahama airlifted to Bole

His remains were airlifted on Friday, July 18, aboard a Ghanaian Air Force (NAF) helicopter.

A video, which was posted on the Facebook page of Kofi Mahama on July 18, showed the touching moment when the final prayers were being said before the remains of the late NDC member were sent to his hometown for burial, where he will be buried by Islamic rites.

The remains of Malik Daramani Mahama, the brother of President John Mahama, arrive in Bole. Photo credit: @Haruma Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Malik's death was reported in the early hours of Friday, July 18, 2025.

The middle-aged man is reported to have lived in the UK, where he had lived and worked for many years until his demise.

The Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to President Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, was among those who took to social media to mourn Malik's death.

In a Facebook post, Madam Joyce, who is a member of the Mahama family, wished Malik a peaceful rest as he transitions to eternal glory.

"Rest in power, Uncle Malik! May Allah be pleased with your soul! Our cheerleader, may your soul rest in eternal peace," she wrote.

At the time of writing this report, the post had garnered over 100 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Tributes pour in for Mahama's brother

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed their pain over the passing of Malik Dramani Mahama.

Jamilatu Iddirisu commented:

"Oh, yes, Allah... it is very painful. May Almighty Allah give them Jannatul Firdaus."

Aries Akosua Afriyie Mintah II commented:

"Farewell, my handsome paddy. May the angels light your path. I just can't control myself."

Catherine Michelle

"May he journey on in light, my Gunner friend."

Mahama family attends mother-in-law's funeral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama's elder brothers made a rare public appearance.

This comes after they attended the burial service of their sister, Hawa Mahama Agyemang's late mother-in-law in Accra on June 27, 2025,

Social media users who reacted to the video were left in awe, with many admiring the resemblance of the brothers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh