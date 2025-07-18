Late Ghanaian pastor, Reverend Major's, one-week observance has been held by his family and friends

Sad videos of his wife and kids expressing grief over his passing have surfaced on social media and broken many hearts

Netizens took to the comments section of the various videos to sympathise with the family of the deceased

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The family of the late Reverend Major could not contain their grief during the one-week observance for the deceased Pastor.

The preacher passed away on June 28, 2025, and after weeks of deliberations and planning, his family has decided to observe his one week.

Prophet Major's family weeps over his passing as they observe his one week. Image source: Big Ben TV

Source: TikTok

The sad event took place on July 18, 2025, in a town in the Ashanti Region, with friends and loved ones gathered to remember their beloved.

It was a somber scene as loved ones gathered in black and red attire, their faces heavy with grief as they remembered their friend, father, brother, and husband.

His wife was so broken and wept bitterly in a video. Footage from the event shows the wife kneeling in front of her only lover and companion's photo and weeping. She refused to be consoled while other mourners tried to ease her pain.

Rev Major's family insists he died a natural death after he passed away in June. Image source: Rev Major

Source: TikTok

Prophet Major passes away, breaking hearts

On June 28, 2025, news broke that the famous televangelist had passed away. The cause of his demise was not disclosed by his family.

However, many netizens speculated that he passed away from food poisoning, a claim his relatives later disputed. Some of his friends insisted he died a natural death.

Reverend Major left behind a wife and kids. Reports indicate that his wife delivered a baby a few months before his sudden demise.

Watch the video of Prophet Major's wife weeping at his one-week observance:

Reverend Major's kids weep in video

More sad scenes of the Reverend's one-week observance flooded the internet. His children were captured on heartbreaking footage, weeping bitterly over their father's passing. His daughter paid a glowing tribute to him by singing a popular Ghana song at his funeral.

Watch the video of Prophet Major's kids weeping over his passing:

Netizens sympathise with Rev Major's family

Netizens who saw the video of Rev Major's one-week observance were heartbroken. Many in the comments section sympathised with the bereaved family, offering soft words to console the widow and her children. Others also bade the renowned preacher farewell.

@Efya Snapchat ❤️wrote:

"Rest in peace major 💔😭"

@Green Queen wrote:

"Hmmm😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

@Maame May wrote:

"Sorry dear."

@Maryakakpo63 wrote:

"Hmmmmm."

@Abaawa Papabi wrote:

"RIp."

Reverend Major's brother speaks on his demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Major of Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa Reality show's family has opened up about his passing in an interview with a YouTuber.

His brother confirmed the news in a video and explained why his family did not seek a post-mortem following his demise.

He also updated the public on the family's plans towards giving Reverend Major a befitting burial.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh