A heartwarming moment in Cape Coast, Ghana, has left many talking after a man, who was passing by, decided to make the day of a tired yoghurt seller.

In a video shared on his TikTok account, the man, with the username @rezahelping, was seen approaching the exhausted seller, who appeared worn out from a long day of work in the street of Cape Coast, Ghana.

The seller, who had been working tirelessly in the heat, seemed drained but still kept a positive attitude.

The yoghurt vendor was seen with his head bowed down at his bicycle, exhausted.

Sensing the seller's fatigue and wanting to bring a smile to his face, Reza surprised him by purchasing all of his yoghurt stock.

Reza surprises weary yoghurt seller

In the video, the TikToker assisted in distributing the yoghurt to passersby and students alike.

This video gained traction on social media because of the heartfelt moment and the generous act of Reza.

Reza is known for his cheerful acts of kindness around the streets of Cape Coast, as he has put smiles on countless Ghanaians that are into small businesses.

After he sold all the stock he had, the seller's reaction to the unexpected act was priceless.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, the seller couldn’t contain his excitement, expressing heartfelt thanks to the man.

The TikToker explained in the video that he wanted to help and brighten the seller's day, acknowledging the hard work that many street vendors endure daily.

Netizens react to Reza's kind gesture

The act of kindness has since sparked a wave of admiration from viewers, with many praising the TikToker for his generosity. Some of the reactions are below.

Emma Nuako commented:

"This is my best video so far 🥰 The smiles of relieve & ❤ heart warming. Thanks Reza."

Alexia wrote:

"I saw you that day May God richly bless you."

His Whiff wrote:

"God bless you so so much for your hard work."

Lucy Fancy said:

"God bless you daddy Reza🙏🙏 Yes of course situations and challenges may come but you are not moved because the God of Abraham and Isaac is with you."

Reza puts smile on tiger nut seller's face

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Reza was also in Cape Coast, where he bought all the tiger nut drinks from a local vendor, spreading joy in the community.

After purchasing the drinks, Reza distributed them for free to nearby locals. The vendor was overwhelmed with gratitude and decided to hug the TikToker.

This action also came with a series of applauds from his fans and followers who watched the video on his page.

