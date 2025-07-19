A former inmate has paid a visit to the Nsawam prison after serving her 10-year prison sentence

In a video, she hugged prison officers who helped shape her life during her decade in prison and donated some items to them

Netizens who saw the Lady Apostle's visit to Nsawam were touched and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian lady apostle, Bianca Grootfaam, who claims to have spent a decade of her life in prison, has shared a touching video of her visit to the Nsawam Prison.

According to her, she was convicted of a crime years ago and was sentenced to prison for ten years.

Fortunately, she served her sentence, left the cells fully transformed and is now a steward of God, making an effort to transform the lives of others.

In a viral post, Lady Apostle Bianca Grootfaam shared her visit to the Nsawam Prison. Her hunger to spread the word of God led her to organise an outreach at the prison.

She was excited to have returned and exchanged pleasantries with the prison officers she had built strong relationships with. They were equally happy to see her and hugged her in the videos.

Watch a video of Lady Bianca's visit to Nsawam Prison below:

Apostle Bianca did not go to the prison empty-handed. The now-reformed minister donated some items, including packs of bottled water, toiletries and others.

She also engaged with the prisoners; however, she did not share footage of that since mobile phones are not allowed in the prison.

Watch the video of Lady Apostle Bianca's visit to Nsawam:

Agradaa jailed 15 years for engaging in fraud

The lady Apostle's video comes after Agradaa was sentenced to a 15-year jail term by an Accra Circuit Court for engaging in fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

Agradaa has been jailed over a 2022 incident involving her church members. Recall that in 2022, the renowned televangelist organised an all-night service and promised to double the money for everyone who attended.

Some gullible Ghanaians went to the church with huge sums of money and other valuables, including gold, believing that Agradaa would double the items. However, she failed to double the money and dismissed the service. This sparked a public outcry, which led to her arrest.

Agradaa clarified that she did not compel anyone to hand over the money and that they gave her funds out of their free will.

She added that she conducted a fundraiser during the service and asked for financial assistance from the congregants.

Despite this justification, an Accra Circuit court slapped her with a 15-year jail term with hard labour on July 3, 2025. Many Ghanaians are hoping she will come back totally reformed.

