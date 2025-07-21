A Ghanaian lady who returned from abroad is trending over her reaction to the mansion that her father built

She expressed her surprise at how beautiful the house was as she proceeded to show other parts of it

Netizens who reacted to the video praised her father for the magnificent edifice the children could be proud of

A young Ghanaian lady has set social media ablaze after she returned from abroad to the beautiful home that her father had built.

The viral video showed the young lady, known on TikTok as @hejenekkej2626, in an ecstatic mood over the home she came to see.

She was seen running in circles, celebrating in the room, as she expressed astonishment at how beautiful the house looked.

She then filmed the interior of the home and climbed upstairs to show other parts of the multi-storey mansion.

In the caption, the young lady expressed surprise at her father using his money to build such a beautiful mansion in Ghana.

“POV: Your bald dad’s house he has been building is actually real.”

She expressed delight over her father’s achievement and thanked God for it. She later shared more videos admiring the home she had returned to.

In one of the videos, she was seen enjoying family time in a beautiful home with some relatives, where they were seen preparing a meal.

Lady rejoices at seeing her father's house

This is the second video trending online showing the reaction of young Ghanaian women jubilating after returning to the plush mansions built by their parents.

Another Ghanaian lady based in London also went viral at the beginning of July for her emotional reaction after returning from abroad to the huge house her father had built.

The lady was seen overcome with joy as she leapt in excitement, staring at the massive, white-painted mansion.

She opened up about her surprise, indicating that she did not know that her family owned such a house.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up more than 100 comments.

Reactions to the house built in Ghana

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared by the young woman commended her parent for putting up such a beautiful mansion that anyone would be proud of.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

“This is a proud moment to behold, and I am glad that she was pleasantly surprised by what she saw upon her return to Ghana. Kudos to the dad.”

Ama Sika reacted:

“And they’ll say I don’t have money if you ask.”

Nanayaw opined:

“Welcome back home.”

Abu Trica flaunts a mansion in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica went viral flaunting his massive building project in Accra.

He made headlines online after he took to Snapchat to share videos of the active construction works currently ongoing at the site.

The construction site featured heavy machinery and labourers actively working to ensure the project would be completed on time.

