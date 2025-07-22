Maxwell Aladago, a farmer’s son from Zebilla, gained a fully funded PhD slot at Dartmouth University after earning a scholarship to Ashesi

He had no prior computer knowledge before university, but later developed AI tools for malaria detection and road condition assessment in Ghana

Maxwell reportedly turned down a Goldman Sachs job offer to pursue research, hoping to return and inspire future innovators in his community

A young Ghanaian man from a farming community in Zebilla, Upper East Region, has proven that determination and opportunity can be the catalysts for the most unlikely life stories.

Maxwell Aladago, who once had to ride a bicycle for over 45 minutes to access a computer, has landed a fully funded PhD position at Dartmouth College. This college is one of the Ivy League universities in the United States.

His journey began in Googo, a small suburb of Zebilla, where he worked on his family’s farm after completing high school.

Like many of his peers, Maxwell believed his next step was to find a job to support his family.

That changed when he met two Ashesi University student volunteers who encouraged him to apply for admission.

Ghanaian farmer, Maxwell Aladago finds new path

Initially, Maxwell believed Ashesi was far out of reach, both financially and academically. But to honour his promise to the volunteers, he applied.

Maxwell was unable to pay the application fee; thankfully, his Ashesi contacts spoke to a staff member who paid it on his behalf.

Even after being invited for an interview, Maxwell doubted the outcome. But one afternoon, after finishing work on the farm, he rode to an internet café in Bawku to check his email.

What he found left him confused and overwhelmed. He had been accepted into Ashesi University as a Mastercard Foundation Scholar.

Sharing his testimony, he said:

“My mother thought it was a scam. But thankfully, I was not my mother. I accepted the offer, and it became one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

Maxwell Aladogo nurtures computer skills at Ashesi

Before arriving at Ashesi, Maxwell had no idea how computers worked. He chose Computer Science as his major only because someone suggested it.

It was on campus that he discovered not just how to use computers but how to program them. This sparked a lifelong passion for technology and problem-solving.

Maxwell dedicated himself to learning. He mentored other students, raised funds to furnish classrooms in rural areas, and secured high-level internships, including one at Goldman Sachs, where he reportedly received a full-time job offer.

Yet, he turned that offer down.

Maxwell Aladogo turns down banking job

While most would chase a lucrative career in finance, Maxwell chose a different path.

Encouraged by mentors and inspired by the impact of machine learning, he decided to further his education through a PhD in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Dartmouth College.

His decision was influenced by a former Fulbright scholar and machine learning professor at Ashesi, and by Ashesi’s Head of Computer Science, Dr Ayorkor Korsah, a Dartmouth alumna.

“I had a lot of conversations with my teachers. I realised I had a duty to help others discover the opportunities I was given,” he said.

Maxwell Aladogo's malaria detection & African AI solutions

During his time at Ashesi, Maxwell applied AI to real-world problems, one of which was detecting malaria parasites in blood samples.

His final-year project aimed to help reduce malaria-related deaths in Ghana by providing low-cost diagnostic tools for rural clinics.

He also contributed to a project that used smartphone accelerometers to evaluate road conditions in remote areas.

In his words:

“The future of machine learning is in Africa. From agriculture to healthcare, AI can solve some of our continent’s biggest problems.”

As he continues his PhD in the US, Maxwell says his long-term goal is to return to Ghana as a researcher, educator, and role model for the next generation.

