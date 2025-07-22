Popular Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah, has refused to join the growing pleas for Agradaa's release from prison

During an interview, he shared several reasons why he would not intervene in anything regarding the embattled televangelist

Netizens who saw the video of the preacher speaking about Agradaa's many sins share mixed reactions in the comments section

Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah, has denied reports that he intends to lead a delegation of pastors to petition President John Mahama for a pardon for embattled televangelist Mama Pat, also known as Nana Agradaa.

In a video, he stated that such claims were false and should be disregarded. The prominent preacher confirmed that he had received several pleas for him to intervene in Agradaa's sentencing, but he had refused to step in.

"I'll never go to the President, the Attorney-General or any judge to plead Agradaa's case. She goofed and the laws are dealing with her," he said in a video.

Dr Owusu Bempah made the remarks during a conversation with one of his junior pastors, in response to viral claims that he would be leading a group of pastors to the President to seek a presidential pardon for Mama Pat.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the revered man of God confirmed that a group of prominent pastors approached him with such a plea, since they believe the President would listen to him.

However, he declined to help and categorically stated that he was not interested in the move.

"I'm not responsible for her sentencing, but I also want everyone to know that I'm not a judge, nor am I a President, to aid in her release. It is the law that is dealing with her," he said.

He explained that his decision to stay away from anything concerning Agradaa stems from his previous encounters with her.

Rev Owusu Bempah stated that the evangelist had disrespected him many times in the past and he recalled how he once helped her during her tough times, but was repaid with evil.

"I remember Agradaa sent someone to plead with me for financial support for her finally, since she was broke, and when I did, she came back to accuse me of giving her the money as a token to disrespect some prominent pastors," he said.

Apostle Owusu‑Bempah stated that, due to his prior experiences with Agradaa, he fears she might revert to using unsavoury remarks against him after helping her get out of jail.

The video of Rev Owusu Bempah speaking on why he wouldn't intervene in Agradaa's issues is below:

Owusu's remarks about Agradaa's pardon trigger reactions

Netizens who saw the video of Rev Owusu Bempah speaking on why he wouldn't join pleas for Agradaa's release expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some supported the preacher's claims, others asked him to temper justice with mercy.

@Dashingmanuel wrote:

"That thing in Ghana has to stop. Whenever the laws are working, we have elders who go beg. What kind of country are we building."

@Korantengnanaasareisaac3970 wrote:

"They should leave the prophet alone."

@peopletv1027 wrote:

"We are waiting for those pastors or Mahama to release her mmm they way we will deal with them eerr."

Agradaa’s father reportedly pleads for her release

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Agradaa’s father reportedly reached out to Ghanaian prison reform advocate Ibrahim Kwarteng Oppong to help secure his daughter’s release from prison.

A TikTok video shared by blogger DePrince GH sparked mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians sympathising with the father, while others criticised the move to try get Agradaa freed.

