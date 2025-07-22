Kojo Emmanuel, a young man who witnessed Yaa Baby's heartbreaking demise, has got people talking after resuming normal life barely a month after his friend's demise

The man affectionately called Obolo was spotted in a video enjoying life and partying like nothing had happened

Netizens who saw Obolo's video were concerned and advised him in the comments section to cut down on the outings

A young Ghanaian man who faced dire consequences after popular Snapchat influencer, GH Kobby, accidentally shot his girlfriend, Yaa Baby, has got people talking after a recent video of him having fun surfaced on social media.

Kojo Emmanuel, affectionately called Obolo on social media, was seen partying with friends barely a month after losing his friend Yaa Baby.

Yaa Baby's death and police intervention

Obolo was in the company of GH Kobby, Yaa Baby and another guy when the unfortunate shooting of the 21-year-old lady occurred.

The four allegedly went to Yeji to have fun; however, Kobby accidentally pulled the trigger on his lover, leading to her death. He and his friends were arrested and detained for days as a result.

Fortunately for Obolo, he was released after online campaigns were launched for his freedom.

Many Ghanaians hoped that Obolo would learn a lesson from the past event and disengage from too many social events, but that has not been the case. Obolo is still the social butterfly he has always been.

Obolo missed Yaa Baby's funeral, but he was later spotted clubbing the night of Yaa Baby's funeral.

In a recent video, Obolo was spotted clubbing again, with the Master of Ceremony (MC) making songs for him, and chanting the popular "Free Obolo" catchphrase. Obolo danced his heart out as the DJ played his favourite tunes and the MC chanted his slogan.

Watch the video of Obolo partying barely a month after the Yeji incident:

Ghanaians worried as Obolo resumes partying

Ghanaians have expressed concern over Obolo's recent videos. Many claimed he had not learnt a lesson from the Yeji incident. Others also said he was an adult and had the right to live how he pleased.

@Jolene🌹wrote:

"Wakum obi ba free, kwasia nsem sei 🥺🥺Tweaa Ghana dierrr."

@Efya Linda wrote:

"He doesn't even think about Kobby."

@Ms Ama Hammond🖤🍫 wrote:

"Ghana police Obolo didn't learn anything oooooo he's out here chilling 😂😂😂😂😂"

@Kofi Capo wrote:

"If I were this guy, I would stay in Yeji for the friend who is still in Jail or at least visit him the much as I can. I can’t chill until my friend is out too, knowing it was an accident. Funny enough, the case is not even over, and this guy can be rearrested. So he for relax koraaa."

@EMMANUEL wrote:

"Person wey God give second chance."

@Koonti8 wrote:

"I pity the dead lady; it's a lesson to us all. No regrets and living his life to the fullest. We must all be vigilant, life is only one."

