A video of Okatakyie speaking about relishing the opportunity to meet Kevin Taylor face-to-face has resurfaced online

This comes after a 2020 bench warrant issued against Kevin Taylor by Justice Kyei Baffour was overturned

The warrant was quashed in a 4:1 majority ruling by the court, prompting Taylor to celebrate online after the verdict

Ghanaian social media commentator Kevin Taylor is trending after the Supreme Court quashed the bench warrant issued against him in 2020.

Videos, which have since gone viral on social media, showed the loudmouth social commentator with his lawyers on July 22 leaving the Supreme Court after the verdict went in his favour.

A video of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah on his wish to meet Kevin in person is trending Photo credit: @For The Records/Facebook, @Joy 99.7 FM/X

An old video, showing Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie speaking about Kevin Taylor, has resurfaced online, sending netizens into a frenzy.

Okatakyie, who was speaking on his show For The Records during one of his episodes in March, called out Kevin Taylor over certain utterances made against him.

He opened up about how he wished to meet Kevin Taylor to see if the latter could muster the courage to repeat similar utterances to his face.

"That banter back and forth, I am not interested. I wish you could meet me one-on-one, then you look me in my face and say the things you say. You can’t say it, bro. When you meet, you can say it."

He then proceeded to advise Kevin Taylor, urging him to redefine his approach to issues and show some level of decorum.

Kevin Taylor get his arrest warrant in 2020 overturned. Photo credit: @Kevin Taylor/Facebook @JUSAG

Arrest warrant against Kevin Taylor

The High Court, presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, issued a bench warrant for Kevin Taylor's arrest in January 2020 after he was found in contempt of court.

The US-based social commentator filed a certiorari suit at the Accra High Court on July 3 to nullify the warrant.

A 4-1 verdict was reached after Justices Senyo Dzamefe, Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, and Philip Bright Mensah ruled in favour of Kevin Taylor's application, while Justice Ernest Gaewu dissented.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the Supreme Court ruling

Social media users who reacted to the ruling have congratulated Kevin Taylor on succeeding in getting the bench warrant overturned.

Quesi Galaxi Gyassi commented

"They’re busy on WhatsApp planning the next ‘Jandam’ to spread about the case. The guy who dances for chiefs, what’s his name again, Afrifa? He’s going to come out with the most outrageous twist on this. He’ll say something like, ‘We saw Kevin, he was wearing a blue suit".

Roy Nana Akwasi Korang opined·

"Ama can now walk freely to Dr. Asansa. Wow, they even open car doors for him. Ghana paa, mo di agoro paa ooooo."

Kevin Taylor sends a warning to NDC appointees

