20-year-old Charisa Koney claimed she had only boarded a trotro once in her life, calling the experience scary

Her remarks in a trending video sparked online debate, with many Ghanaians doubting her statement

Social media users criticised her comments, citing the widespread use and affordability of trotros across Ghana

Popular Ghanaian lady Charisa Koney has stirred conversation online after claiming she boarded a trotro, one of Ghana's most common forms of public transportation, only once in her life.

In a video circulating on social media, the 20-year-old stated that she rarely uses trotro buses.

When asked why she did not commute using them, her response drew widespread attention and sparked debate among Ghanaians.

According to her, she did not feel comfortable using trotros, describing the singular experience as 'scary'.

Charisa emphasised that she had only boarded a trotro once in her entire life.

Supporting her claim, a voice off-camera, believed to be her sister, agreed, saying trotros were frightening.

“I don’t pick trotro because it’s scary,” the young lady said. “I’ve only taken a trotro once in my life, and I’m 20.”

At the time of filing this report, YEN.com.gh had not been able to verify the authenticity of her claim.

Ghanaians slam woman for allegedly avoiding trotros

The video has drawn strong reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. For most, Charisa’s statement was difficult to believe.

Given the popularity and affordability of trotro transport, many netizens argued that it was nearly impossible for someone raised in Ghana to have used it only once.

Trotros are a preferred means of transportation for many because they are cheap, readily available, and operate on nearly all routes without requiring prior booking.

As such, Charisa's claim came off as unbelievable and, to some, even elitist. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions are below.

@owula_niisaki said:

"She lies too much. That’s my mate — she’s been pretending and showing off since we were kids. Nonsense!"

@thepowderguy1 wrote:

"Ah they have cars at home. Dbee."

@gerrardlofty2 wrote:

"Lol. One of my friend too, Ann come Ghana, she say the noise for trotro inside dey scare her so she doesn't go near them🤣🤣🤣. Chale."

@Josharmstrongj commented:

"Troski is adventurous. Troski is where u get all the latest news in town. 😂😂"

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"She looks like a daddy’s daughter, so I dey believe."

@MaameEsiGold wrote:

"Some of these girls should not open their mouths. Because sometimes the things that come out are just unturnable."

Watch the video below.

Trotro bus with CCTV sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a CCTV camera spotted in a trotro in Kumasi sparked massive reactions on social media.

Many Ghanaians were surprised by the unusual installation and speculated that it was meant to improve more customer service.

Netizens who saw the clop joked about the growing list of strange features in trotros, including flat-screen TVs and charging ports.

