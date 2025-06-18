A CCTV camera in a trotro bus in Kumasi sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians speculating about its use

Adding to the number of strange things found in trotro buses, a CCTV camera spotted in a minibus sparked a huge reaction from netizens on social media.

A CCTV camera installed in a Kumasi trotro sparks lively discussions online, with many Ghanaians speculating its purpose.



The video, shared on Twitter by @sikaofficial1, showed that the vehicle, often known as a 'trotro', was spotted in Kumasi, Ghana.

This was an unusual sighting for a public transport, and it was said to be placed to enhance customer service.

In the video, the CCTV camera was shown to be located above the front row on the left side, facing the entrance.

The 10-second video was captioned:

"Random finds in Ghanaian public transport vehicle (trotro)."

The video of the CCTV-rigged trotro is below:

Ghanaians react to the CCTV in trotro

YEN.com.gh has looked at reactions to the video of the trotro bus shared on X. Many Ghanaians commented on the positioning of the camera in the vehicle.

Some claimed that the trotro driver had placed the camera in that direction to keep a closer eye on the mate.

@FAgbodeka commented:

"Trotro be like: one lost slipper, a church flyer from 2017, boiled egg seller’s basket, and someone’s forgotten destiny."

@TheAtiila reacted:

"This is advanced Trotro. 🤣🤣"

@kofi_paha commented:

"Why them turn the camera to the Mate side. 😂😂"

@reaalpee wrote:

"The driver no dey trust the mate be that ooh hmmm. 😂"

@Sparrowskay commented:

"This is pointing to the mate directly .. Noo chobo. 🤣🤣🤣"

@KaMa_Sly reacted:

"Drivers are not giving mates chances to tear Chobo again. 🤣🤣🤣"

Other unusual finds in Ghana's trotro minibuses

Funny enough, there have also been several cases of unusual findings, ranging from flatscreen TVs to socket plugs in some trotro buses.

It appears the owners of these minibuses are trying to go the extra mile to increase customer satisfaction, entertainment, and security.

A CCTV camera spotted in a Kumasi trotro ignites a buzz on social media, with Ghanaians joking about its true purpose.



YEN.com.gh also reported that a random trotro driver installed a flat-screen television, an air conditioner, and socket plugs in his vehicle.

In the video that caught the attention of passengers, one socket plug was fixed at the entrance, where passengers in the front row could plug in and charge their mobile devices.

The passengers at the middle and back of the minibus were not left behind, as two more socket plugs were fixed at vantage points.

Watch the video below.

Trotro passenger spots danger in missing seats

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian commuter urged the government and transport authorities to prioritise road safety enforcement. The call followed an unsafe experience in a minibus.

In a video, the passenger described how seats were removed, exposing sharp metal parts, and expressed concern about the altered trotro bus, where many had to sit on metal frames due to missing seats.

