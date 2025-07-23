The future of President Mahama after serving his second term in government has been unveiled by a Ghanaian pastor

Apostle Emmanuel Elisha, during a church sermon, stated that President Mahama has been ordained to preach the gospel

Netizens who saw the pastor's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some hailing him and others criticising him

A popular Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Emmanuel Elisha, has prophesied about President John Dramani Mahama's future after serving his second term.

In a now-viral video, the man of God stated that the President will do the work of the Lord after serving the nation.

Ghanaian pastor says President Mahama has been ordained to preach the gospel after serving the nation.

According to the Apostle, President Mahama has been ordained by God to preach the gospel.

"The annointing of God is upon him, and after completing his work as president, he will do the work of the Lord," he stated.

President Mahama's political life

John Dramani Mahama is a Ghanaian politician, communicator, and historian with over three decades of public service.

He began his political career in 1996 when he was elected as Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), serving until 2009.

From 1998 to 2001, he served as Deputy Minister and later Minister of Communications under President Jerry John Rawlings, where he played a key role in liberalising Ghana’s telecom sector.

In January 2009, he became Vice President under President John Evans Atta Mills. Following Mills' sudden death in July 2012, Mahama was sworn in as President, becoming the first Ghanaian to assume the presidency under such circumstances.

Preacher says President Mahama has been anointed to spread the gospel after his tenure as President.

He won the December 2012 election and served a full term as President. However, he lost his re-election bid in 2016 to Nana Akufo-Addo, becoming the first incumbent president in Ghana’s Fourth Republic to be voted out of office. He conceded defeat graciously, reinforcing Ghana’s democratic credentials.

Mahama remained politically active, leading the NDC into the 2020 and 2024 elections. After a narrow loss in 2020, he made a strong comeback in 2024, winning a clear majority and returning to power in January 2025.

This historic victory made him the first Ghanaian president to serve two non-consecutive terms and only the second to return to the presidency democratically after leaving office.

Apostle speaks on Mahama's life after presidency

Apostle Elisha stated that President Mahama carries a powerful anointing that even some of the most famous pastors in Ghana lack.

He added that God dearly loves the President and will support all his endeavours, emphasising that it was because of this divine love that Ghanaians gave him a second chance to lead the country.

"If not for Ghana's constitution, which restricts Mr Mahama from contesting as President after his second term, he would have won the next election after consulting God," the preacher stated.

Watch the video of the popular preacher speaking on President Mahama's future after his eight years:

