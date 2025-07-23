The suspect in the killing of Steffen King Amoah, an immigration officer who was reported missing by his family on July 4, 2025, has made a court appearance.

The suspect, Bright Aweh, was a close friend of the deceased immigration officer.

One Yaw Appiah also shared some updates from the court, indicating that the case has been transferred to the High Court.

About Bright Aweh's arrest

The police released a statement on July 10 confirming the arrest of Aweh.

Aweh was said to have sent the deceased immigration officer photos of cash bundles via WhatsApp.

The suspect requested that they meet at a spot in Ashongman Estate to settle a debt he owed Amoah.

The immigration officer left at about 8 pm on Sunday, July 3, to meet Aweh, and that was the last time he was ever seen by his family.

On the morning of July 9, 2025, the police discovered a severely burnt body in the said location and conveyed it to the Police Hospital morgue.

After his arrest, police said Aweh shared inconsistent accounts on the matter.

Account of Amoah's disappearance from family

Accounts from Amoah's family were in line with findings by the police.

The victim's family said he left home on July 3 after receiving a phone call from a close friend who allegedly owed him GH¢200,000.

The friend reportedly invited him to meet at Ashongman Estates, claiming he was ready to settle the debt.

Stephen informed his wife of the meeting before leaving home, but that was the last time anyone saw or heard from him in person.

Bright Aweh is the main suspect in the killing of Immigration Officer King Amoah

Later that night, Stephen’s wife, who was away at the time, received a message from her husband’s phone.

The message claimed he had returned home safely with the money. However, the tone and wording felt off, unlike Stephen’s usual communication style.

Concerned, she asked Stephen’s brother to check on the house. When he arrived, Stephen was nowhere to be found.

Awey reportedly admitted to seeing Stephen that night and told investigators he not only repaid the GH¢200,000 but also gave Stephen an additional GH¢300,000 for safekeeping.

