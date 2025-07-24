A Ghanaian trader claimed the NDC government has not done anything new since coming to power, except building on the NPP's previous work

The trader criticised the government's performance, citing difficulties in accessing dollars and harder economic times compared to the past

The video sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some supporting the trader's claims and others accusing him of bias towards the NDC

A middle-aged trader has got many Ghanaians talking after claiming that the ruling government, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has not done anything new since coming to power.

A Ghanaian trader claims the NDC government has done nothing new, sparking a heated debate online. Photo credit: Getty Images

In a video making the rounds on social media, a yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian trader was interviewed by a media outlet for a mid-year government review, and what he said sparked debate amongst Ghanaians online.

The middle-aged trader stated that the Mahama-led administration has not done anything new.

According to him, the only recognisable thing the government has done is build on the structures laid down by the opposition party when it was in power.

In his own words:

“The NDC government hasn’t done anything new but is only building on the structures laid by the NPP.”

Ghanaian trader criticised the effectiveness of NDC

In the video, the Ghanaian trader lamented the inability to access dollars to import goods, asserting that he remained unhappy with the government's performance.

However, in an effort to change his mind, the interviewer stated that he was aware of a number of people who could access the dollar at the bank with ease.

A Ghanaian trader criticises the NDC government, claiming it has not introduced new initiatives, citing rising hardships compared to the previous NPP administration. Photo credit: Getty Images

The trader also mentioned that times were harder compared to the previous government, claiming that even the cedi’s performance in recent months had made no significant impact despite numerous positive reviews from popular institutions like Bloomberg.

He reasserted that President John Mahama wasn’t building on a new foundation but was instead building on the foundation already laid by the NPP government.

Watch the video below

Mixed reactions to trader's NDC's effectiveness claim

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from netizens who came across the man's statement online. Some of the comments are below.

@madison_ben5 commented:

"Such characters have deep tribal undertones in their thoughts and speech. At first, he says he can’t find dollars to buy goods and come and sell. He then made a U-turn to say we don’t use dollars in Ghana and what dollar will do for us in Ghana."

@Xcedis1 said:

"Why waste time on this typical NPP supporter? It’s clear in his body language, he will never appreciate anything from NDC,"

@PrempehNanayaa said:

"We are still waiting for any reasonable person in NDC."

@Reechigh1 wrote:

"NPP members are ungrateful. Mahama's 6-7 months is even better than Akuffo's 8 years."

@NanaKwameTutu commented:

"But regardless of what the man is saying, the prices of goods and services haven’t changed."

Market woman weeps over economic hardship

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an Ahafo Goaso market woman lamented the economic hardship she and her colleagues are ostensibly experiencing under the Mahama-led administration.

The market woman showed her support for NPP, recounting how her business was booming under Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.

According to her, since Mahama took over the reins, she has not been able to eat well, and can only afford banku.

