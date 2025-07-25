A Ghanaian man switched political allegiance after allegedly receiving more petrol for less money under Mahama's leadership

The man praised President John Mahama and renounced his NPP membership in the process

Ghanaians reacted to the video, with many sharing their own positive experiences

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man could not contain his joy, praising the President John Mahama-led administration after he ostensibly brought home more petrol despite paying the same amount of money he did for a smaller quantity in previous times.

A Ghanaian man praises President John Mahama after reportedly receiving more petrol for less money, marking a political shift from NPP to NDC. Photo credit: Brarnes (X)

Source: Twitter

In a video making rounds on social media, the yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian man took a bold stand, switching allegiances from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The man claimed he purchased five litres of petrol for GH₵40. He asserted that this was a significant change and a welcome development from his previous experience, when the same amount of petrol would have cost him GH₵50 for less.

Man switches party allegiance over petrol price

In the video, his face was filled with excitement as he expressed joy over the fact that he was now reportedly receiving more petrol for less money.

He said:

"See, I bought this petrol for GH₵40. Then I used GH₵50 to buy this petrol, and it isn't even up to these litres."

Showing how grateful and excited he was, he immediately went on his knees in front of a car. He also praised President John Mahama.

An NPP man switched political allegiance after receiving more petrol for less money under President John Mahama's leadership. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The man also openly acknowledged the NDC’s leadership, remarking that the policies introduced under Mahama’s administration had a positive impact on ordinary Ghanaians.

This heartwarming moment happened just before the reading of the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review yesterday on July 24, 2025.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the man's party change

Ghanaians who watched the video joined the man in celebration. Some also shared a similar experience they had. Some of the comments are below.

@MrDDMartins commented:

"Signs of good governance."

@evansyawson2018 said:

"Why do we feel these politicians are doing magic with our lives? Isn’t it their mandate to make sure things are in the right place? Why praise him for doing the bare minimum? Oh Ghana.

@kidd_spicy wrote:

"I said this too when the same gallon I used to buy 92 cost me only 55.😂😂"

@DynastyMillad said:

"I filled my 15kg cylinder at 200 cedis and my heart smiled ☺ because it use to be 280. JDM Onaaaaaapo."

@JingxXtraStrong commented:

"This is really a genuine appreciation, unlike the many fake ones. This is all the ordinary Ghanaian wants. To live a meaningful life as a decent human with dignity in the world. @JDMahama @Cassielforson. Let Ghana win. 🙏💪"

Fuel prices at pumps see significant drop

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that some oil marketing companies reduced the prices of their petroleum products at the pumps.

For example, Shell was selling a litre of petrol at GH¢11.98, down from GH¢12.98, quoted on June 3, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh