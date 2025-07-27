Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Kumchacha Blasts Ghanaians Criticising Adom Kyei Over Canada Woman's Demise: "You're Not Doctors"

by  Jessie Ola-Morris
1 min read

Popular Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, widely known as Kumchacha, has slammed Ghanaians criticising popular preacher Stephen Adom Kyei Duah over the passing of his church member.

Prophet Kumchacha was baffled in a video and questioned why people were associating the passing of the Canada-based Ghanaian woman with the pastor when doctors have indicated the cause of her death.

Kumchacha, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, Adom Kyei Church Member in Canada, Cecilia Louis
Prophet Kumchacha slams Adom Kyei Duah's critics over the passing of a church member. Image source: Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, Prophet Kumchacha
Source: Facebook
"Africans and Ghanaians, especially, have problems. Each time someone dies, we want to blame another person for it," he said in a video.

The well-known preacher further argued that the netizens discussing the issue are neither doctors nor nurses and, therefore, have no authority to dispute the doctor's report regarding the woman's death.

Watch the video of Kumchacha defending Adom Kyei Duah over his church member's demise below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

