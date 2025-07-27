Kumchacha Blasts Ghanaians Criticising Adom Kyei Over Canada Woman's Demise: "You're Not Doctors"
Popular Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, widely known as Kumchacha, has slammed Ghanaians criticising popular preacher Stephen Adom Kyei Duah over the passing of his church member.
Prophet Kumchacha was baffled in a video and questioned why people were associating the passing of the Canada-based Ghanaian woman with the pastor when doctors have indicated the cause of her death.
"Africans and Ghanaians, especially, have problems. Each time someone dies, we want to blame another person for it," he said in a video.
The well-known preacher further argued that the netizens discussing the issue are neither doctors nor nurses and, therefore, have no authority to dispute the doctor's report regarding the woman's death.
Watch the video of Kumchacha defending Adom Kyei Duah over his church member's demise below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
