Renowned preacher Kumchacha has opened up about his absence at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

The preacher, in reaction to the highlights from the event, weighed in on Agradaa's enviable encounter with President John Dramani Mahama and others

Amid the backlash targeted at Agradaa, Kumchcha attempted to explain how the controversial former idol worshiper got her way with the president

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has weighed in on Agradaa's encounter with President John Dramani Mahama during the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving event.

Kumchacha Reacts to Agradaa's Encounter With John Mahama: Even God and Satan Are Afraid of Her

Source: TikTok

Agradaa was one of several religious leaders invited to Ghana's maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving held at the forecourt.

The event is one of John Dramani Mahama's flagship initiatives and a special promise as he assumed office after his overwhelming success in the national presidential elections last year.

This year's National Day of Prayer, led by Vatican priest Cardinal Peter Turkson, was centred around the theme: "Reset, Reflect, and Renew for National Prosperity."

The president believes that the event would encourage multi-faith tolerance and urge Ghanaians to reflect and thank God for His goodness and mercies toward the nation.

As such, Agradaa, whose ways are unpopular to many members of Ghana's Christian sect, was invited.

During a meet-and-greet session with John Dramani Mahama, Agradaa quickly walked towards the president, greeted and briefly hugged him.

According to Kumchacha, Agradaa's past as a con woman gave her the leverage to be able to gain John Mahama and Owusu Bempah's attention.

Netizens react Kumchacha's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kumchacha's remarks about Agradaa's encounter with John Mahama.

Agradaa coddles Owusu Bempah in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaaa had caught up with one of her many rivals, Isaac Owusu Bempah, during the national prayer event.

Despite their strained past, Agradaa was captured embracing Owusu Bempah. Agradaa beamed with excitement as she interacted with the Glorious Word Power Ministries International founder.

She later handed her smartphone to him to save her contact for some conversations behind the scenes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh