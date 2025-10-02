Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann was elected an International Fellow of the UK’s Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng)

Her recognition marked a historic milestone for Ghana’s STEM community and highlighted her contribution to biomedical engineering

She expressed gratitude for the honour and reaffirmed her commitment to mentoring youth and promoting inclusivity in STEM

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana’s celebrated biomedical engineer and academic, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has been elected an International Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) in the United Kingdom.

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann receives recognition after being elected as an International Fellow of UK’s Royal Academy of Engineering. Photo credit: Thevokofficial. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

This particular milestone marked a historic moment for the country’s STEM community. The election was announced during the Academy’s Annual General Meeting.

The Annual Meeting also inducted 74 new Fellows, including 60 UK-based Fellows, nine International Fellows, and five Honorary Fellows drawn from various fields, including materials science, energy, defence, and biomedical engineering.

Prof Kaufmann, the Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana, was recognised for her trailblazing work in biomedical engineering, as well as her dedication to advancing public understanding of science and engineering.

Who is Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann?

Prof Kaufmann is widely known in Ghana as the long-time quiz icon of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

This role placed her in the limelight, making her an inspiration and model to many generations of students to pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Reacting to the selection, Prof. Kaufmann described it as a proud moment, expressing gratitude for the global recognition of her work.

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann makes a historic milestone for Ghana’s STEM community with her contribution to biomedical engineering. Photo credit: Thevokofficial. Image source: X

Source: Facebook

The Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) noted that the new Fellows exemplify the Academy’s mission to “engineer a better world” through expertise, innovation, and leadership.

Her selection not only affirms her status as one of Africa’s foremost engineers and educators but also highlights Ghana’s significant contributions to global science and innovation.

Prof Kaufmann continues to mentor young engineers, advocate for inclusivity in STEM, and play a vital role in shaping Ghana’s engineering education.

Ghanaian nurse receives national award

In a similar report, a Ghanaian nurse, Gideon Agbemafle, became a beacon of inspiration after his dedication and hard work in the NHS were duly acknowledged and rewarded.

The young nurse based in the UK proved that medical professionals like him are indeed the heart of healthcare around the world. He demonstrated this by caring for patients during their most vulnerable moments.

Reflecting on his nursing career in the UK, Gideon Agbemafle emphasised that the most defining moment was being recognised for the significant impact he has had in his role.

On September 1, he also received national recognition for his outstanding service when he was awarded the prestigious Chief Nursing Officer Silver Award, presented by the Chief Nursing Officer of England, making him the first male Ghanaian to receive such an honour.

Ghanaian poet wins Inspirational Youth Award

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian female poet, Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, posted a picture of her latest award on Instagram.

She was feted at the 2025 Shimei Star Influential Awards on International Women's Day.

The style influencer looked magnificent in a stylish outfit as she received her plaque at a red-carpet event.

Social media users congratulated Nakeeyat Dramani Sam for inspiring the youth to work for their dreams.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh