MGL’s Clinton Yeboah Named Only Ghanaian Nominee for WAMECA 2025
People

MGL’s Clinton Yeboah Named Only Ghanaian Nominee for WAMECA 2025

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • Journalist Clinton Yeboah was shortlisted as the only Ghanaian among 793 journalists for the 2025 MFWA Awards
  • He previously won GJA's Student Journalist of the Year and KNUST’s Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Award in 2023
  • Ghanaians celebrated Yeboah’s achievement online, praising his rising influence in journalism across West Africa

Clinton Yeboah, a distinguished alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has attained a milestone among West Africa's finest journalists.

knust, knust alumnus, mgl, clinton yeboah, ghana, wameca 2025, wameca, journalist, gja, mfwa awards
Former KNUST student, Clinton becomes the only Ghanaian shortlisted for the 2025 MFWA Awards. Photo credit: thevoklive. Image source: X
Source: Twitter

The Ghanaian journalist was shortlisted as the only Ghanaian for the 2025 Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Awards.

The KNUST alumnus' selection was made from a competitive pool of 793 journalists across the sub-region. This has highlighted his growing reputation for impactful reporting.

WAMECA 2025: KNUST's Clinton Yeaboah among finalists

These annual awards aim to celebrate outstanding journalism that advances accountability, transparency, and democratic governance.

Even before his career as a journalist, the former KNUST student won the Student Journalist of the Year award at the 2023 Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards. The same year, he received the Vice-Chancellor's Excellence Award from KNUST for his social/innovative impact.

Yeboah currently works with Luv FM in Kumasi under the Multimedia Group Limited. He is known for his powerful investigative pieces and stories that centre on the values that align with the MFWA Awards' mission.

The MFWA Awards are among the most respected honours in West African journalism, celebrating journalists who have made significant contributions to media freedom and professional standards.

Yeboah's inclusion on the shortlist signals his rising influence and potential to become a key voice in Ghanaian and continental journalism. Many Ghanaians and fellow alumni of the university celebrated and applauded Yeboah on his recent achievement in a social media post.

The 8th edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA) is set to spotlight the region’s best journalism, drawing submissions from over 600 media organisations across 15 West African nations.

This year’s event, themed “Journalism and Digital Public Infrastructure in Africa,” will not only celebrate outstanding investigative and impactful reporting.

It will also serve as a platform for journalists, policymakers, and governance experts to explore how digital systems can strengthen media freedom and democratic progress across the continent.

KNUST alumnus graduates with Ph.D. in HRM

In a similar report, Dr Andy Osei Okrah, a proud alumnus of KNUST, has added another significant milestone to his career. The academic graduated with a PhD in Human Resources Management.

His achievement was built on the solid legacy he cultivated as the KNUST Students' Representative Council (SRC) President after ascending to the position in the year 2000.

Dr Andy Osei Okrah, Ph.D., phd holder, knust alumnus, human resources management, src hotel, knust src president, dr orah awards
Former KNUST SRC President, Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, achieves Ph.D. in Human Resources Management, furthering his legacy. Photo credit: Vox Live (X)
Source: Twitter

His leadership journey did not stop at KNUST. After completing his studies, Dr Okrah went on to serve in various key roles in both the public and private sectors.

KNUST alumnus wins Carlos Malamud Prize

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a former KNUST student, Eugene Ofori Agyei, made Ghana proud by winning a prestigious award in the United States of America.

The young man has made history at the University of Florida by winning the Carlos Malamud Prize and fellowships from the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) and Artaxis.

He was awarded $10,000, an equivalent of GH¢155,100, for his impressive sculptures.

Source: YEN.com.gh

