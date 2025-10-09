A Ghanaian lady explained her side of the story after being accused of scamming a man who sent her GH₵500 for a date

She claimed the man invited her out and paid for fuel, but she cancelled last minute due to a family emergency

The man allegedly filed a lawsuit and took a screenshot of their chat, prompting her to publicly defend herself online

A Ghanaian lady has explained her side of the story on social media after being accused of scamming a man who sent her transport money for a date.

Taking to social media, the Ghanaian lady narrated how the man had systematically asked her out on a date, but when she did not show up on the day of the date, he allegedly filed a lawsuit against her.

According to her, the man, identified as Kelvin, messaged her on TikTok, expressing romantic interest, but she declined, stating she was already in a relationship. She claimed the man then suggested they could be friends, and she agreed.

The lady said he invited her for lunch; however, she said that for her to accept, he had to pay for her transportation to the venue. Agreeing to this, the man sent her GH₵500.

In her words:

"I told you that you need to buy my fuel because my car doesn't run on air just like that. So you need to buy my fuel. And he sent me GH₵500. He said I should take GH₵500 and buy fuel and come to Cantonments. And I said okay."

Ghanaian lady responds to date scam claim

After he had sent the money, the lady informed him that she could no longer make it due to a supposed family emergency.

"Unfortunately, I had an emergency. I had to rush from Accra to an urgent destination. You know that from Accra, you have to go through Kasoa and all that, and I told him," she said.

According to her narration, the man screenshotted their private conversation and accused her of scamming him out of the GH₵500. He allegedly threatened her with legal action afterwards.

The woman in the video stood to her defence, clearly angered and baffled by the man's extreme reaction. She believed his actions were an overreaction to a genuine last-minute cancellation and is now in the uncomfortable position of having to publicly clear her name.

Watch the video where she tried to explain herself below:

Ghanaians react to lady's date scam response

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@OfficialBigkay said:

"The money deɛ court for take am back give our brother. 😹"

@ForeverPurple17 wrote:

"Because of GH₵500, you will make some boy to disrespect you? Just send his money back to him, or buy fuel into a container and go and give it to him. Simple."

@x_Ginger1 commented:

"The lady is not at fault. She didn’t scam him. Something came up she had to attend to it. No refund also needed."

