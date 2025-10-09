Ghanaian TikToker Nana Poku stirred online reactions after reuniting with his US-based girlfriend at Kotoka International Airport

The couple, who had been in a long-distance relationship, shared an emotional embrace after months of late-night calls

The video, capturing their joyful reunion, quickly trended with many Ghanaians commenting on their cross-continental love

A Ghanaian TikToker has caused a stir online following his heartwarming display of cross-continental love with his US-based girlfriend at the Ghanaian airport.

A Ghanaian TikToker, Nana Poku, reunites with his US lover at the Kotoka International Airport. Photo credit: ASKX. Image source: X

Source: UGC

In a video shared on social media, the Ghanaian TikToker, identified as Nana Poku, reunited with his white girlfriend following days and months of late-night calls.

The TikToker, a resident of Accra, Ghana, had been in a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend, who finally travelled from the United States to meet him in person. In the video, Poku could be seen waiting anxiously at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

He was constantly checking his watch and his phone, moving about the arrivals area. In his words:

"From late-night calls to real hugs at Kotoka Airport, from the US to Ghana, love is indeed without borders."

Some hours later, the foreign girlfriend arrived, and they both embraced each other and gave a slight kiss on the lips at the airport. The TikToker then assisted with the luggage, ending the vlog with the caption:

"Love without borders."

Watch the video below:

Many viewers of the video speculated that the TikToker might have a hidden agenda, as there have been numerous cases of Africans, particularly Ghanaians, pursuing relationships with Americans, sometimes intending to secure a US passport through marriage.

Ghanaian woman welcomes husband from Kotoka airport

In a similar report, a Ghanaian woman was seen in a joyful embrace as she welcomed her husband home at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

A Ghanaian woman welcomes her husband home from abroad at the KIA's Terminal-3. Photo credit: @mawusi009. Image source: TikTok.

Source: Getty Images

The husband had been living abroad for the past few months, and the wife excitedly ran into his arms at the airport's Terminal-3.

They shared a heartfelt hug for several minutes, with the woman expressing her gratitude on TikTok, thanking her husband for keeping his promises. She disclosed that she had been waiting five months after their marriage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to TikTok couple's reunion at airport

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Bra_Baffour said:

"People no dey shy these days. I thought we did this undercover. Now people dey set camera.😂😂"

@360_ndc wrote:

"The green card must be secured."

@anonymousxhuman said:

"Nana Poku has an agenda, but I just can’t prove it. 😂"

@high7priest questioned:

"Eeeiii, let's say if this lady is a Ghanaian, will this guy date her?🤣🤣🤣"

@tblazemusic1 commented:

"So you people will never go marry a young white lady, only the old ones."

Ghanaian welcomes lover and proposes at airport

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady was left speechless after her boyfriend surprised her with a marriage proposal at Kotoka International Airport.

In the video, the young woman was welcomed romantically by her boyfriend upon returning from a trip, where he went down on one knee with a ring to propose.

The beaming lady joyfully accepted the proposal and embraced her boyfriend in a heartfelt moment of affection.

Source: YEN.com.gh