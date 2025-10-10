The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa offered clarity in the wake of the lawsuit filed against Odo Broni and the head of the Daddy Lumba family

Setting the record straight, she detailed why allowing Odo Broni to be recognised as a widow should not be entertained

Lawyer William Kusi also called out the head of Daddy Lumba's family over claims that the late musician legally had two wives

William Kusi, the lawyer for Daddy Lumba's disgruntled wife, Akosua Serwaa, has outlined the consequences that would befall her client should she agree to Odo Broni being named as a widow of her late husband.

Speaking in an interview with Top Radio on October 9, 2025, Lawyer William Kusi explained that claims by Kofi Owusu Fosu, the head of Daddy Lumba's family, that the musician married two wives are borne out of ignorance.

"He is speaking out of ignorance. Under Lumba, one cannot marry another. Even if he married, that would mean he was having an affair because the law does not allow one to marry a second wife."

In furthering his point, he stated that such a claim cannot stand because under the law, Daddy Lumba could not have a second wife apart from his client, Akosua Serwaa. Anything aside from that would be considered an affair.

He then addressed statements by fans urging his client to allow Odo Broni to also be recognised as the widow.

Lawyer Kusi lamented that if that proposition is agreed upon, his client might lose her rightful share of the properties as the wife of the late musician.

"It has ramifications when it comes to the distribution of property, so we can't let that go. Akosua Serwaa was the one he began life with, and she is also entitled to part of Lumba’s properties.

The law allows her to have an equal share with the children in the matrimonial property and 3/16 of the residue. That portion will be lost if she allows Odo Broni to be recognise as a spouse. That would mean she would be sharing that part with Odo Broni. She deserves everything," he explained.

It can be recalled that Akosua Serwaa filed a court injunction against Daddy Lumba's family head, Transitions Funeral Home, and Odo Broni after the date of her late husband's funeral service was announced.

Details of the lawsuit from the court documents surfaced on social media on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The 62-year-old, among other reliefs, is seeking the court to prevent Odo Broni from holding herself out as a widow during Daddy Lumba's funeral.

